Gophers land top-ranked football recruit in Wisconsin's 2026 class

Meier has received 11 scholarship offers from FBS schools, with the Gophers, Wisconsin, Auburn and Indiana showing heavy interest. He committed to coach P.J. Fleck during an unofficial visit to campus Wednesday and will make his official visit on June 13. Meier is the sixth player and second offensive tackle to commit to the Gophers for their 2026 class, which is ranked 25th nationally and seventh in the Big Ten in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.