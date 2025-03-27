Gophers land top-ranked football recruit in Wisconsin's 2026 class

The Gophers football program on Wednesday night scored a victory in its border battle with Wisconsin, receiving a verbal commitment from the Badger State’s top-ranked recruit in the 2026 class.
Gavin Meier, a three-star offensive tackle from Parker High School in Janesville, Wis., announced on the X social media platform that he has chosen Minnesota. The 6-6, 295-pounder is ranked No. 1 in state overall and the No. 40 offensive tackle by recruiting-focused 247Sports.
“This is all a dream come true, but a dream that came through with hard work and perseverance,” Meier wrote. “I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota. I can’t wait to step onto the field at Huntington Bank Stadium for the first time with my future teammates and rep the ‘M’ on the front of the jersey.”
Meier has received 11 scholarship offers from FBS schools, with the Gophers, Wisconsin, Auburn and Indiana showing heavy interest. He committed to coach P.J. Fleck during an unofficial visit to campus Wednesday and will make his official visit on June 13. Meier is the sixth player and second offensive tackle to commit to the Gophers for their 2026 class, which is ranked 25th nationally and seventh in the Big Ten in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services.