Gophers football to play Friday night games against Nebraska and Oregon this season

The Big Ten on Thursday announced starting times for six of the Gophers football team’s 2025 games, and two of those — at home against Nebraska on Oct. 17 and at Oregon on Nov. 14 — have been shifted to Friday night.
Minnesota, coming off an 8-5 season that included a win in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, opens its season with a traditional Thursday game, 7 p.m., Aug. 28 against Buffalo at Huntington Bank Stadium. Nonconference play resumes Sept. 6 with an 11 a.m. home game against Northwestern (La.) State and finishes Sept. 13 with a 9:30 p.m. game at California.
Homecoming will be Oct. 11 vs. Purdue, with either a 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The Gophers are host to Nebraska at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 17 on FOX. Minnesota makes its first visit to Oregon at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 on Fox.
The remaining six game times on the Gophers schedule will be announced at a later date.
Gophers 2025 schedule
Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 6 vs. Northwestern (La.) State, 11 a.m., BTN
Sept. 13 at California, 9:30 p.m., ESPN