Gophers

Gophers football to play Friday night games against Nebraska and Oregon this season

Besides the two Friday games -- at home vs. Nebraska, and on the road at Oregon -- the Gophers will play another Thursday opener.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 4:54PM
The Gophers are coming off an 8-5 season and a win over Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Big Ten on Thursday announced starting times for six of the Gophers football team’s 2025 games, and two of those — at home against Nebraska on Oct. 17 and at Oregon on Nov. 14 — have been shifted to Friday night.

Minnesota, coming off an 8-5 season that included a win in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, opens its season with a traditional Thursday game, 7 p.m., Aug. 28 against Buffalo at Huntington Bank Stadium. Nonconference play resumes Sept. 6 with an 11 a.m. home game against Northwestern (La.) State and finishes Sept. 13 with a 9:30 p.m. game at California.

Homecoming will be Oct. 11 vs. Purdue, with either a 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The Gophers are host to Nebraska at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 17 on FOX. Minnesota makes its first visit to Oregon at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 on Fox.

The remaining six game times on the Gophers schedule will be announced at a later date.

Gophers 2025 schedule

Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 6 vs. Northwestern (La.) State, 11 a.m., BTN

Sept. 13 at California, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 27 vs. Rutgers, TBD

Oct. 4 at Ohio State, TBD

Oct. 11 vs. Purdue (homecoming), 6 or 6:30 p.m., TV TBD

Oct. 17 (Friday) vs. Nebraska, 7 p.m., FOX

Oct. 25 at Iowa, TBD

Nov. 1 vs. Michigan State, TBD

Nov. 14 (Friday) at Oregon, 8 p.m., FOX

Nov. 22 vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field, TBD

Nov. 29 vs. Wisconsin, TBD

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See Moreicon

