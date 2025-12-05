The Rate Bowl picks after the Pinstripe, and if Illinois lands in Nashville, it appears the choice in Phoenix will be between the Gophers and 6-6 Northwestern. In the Gophers’ favor: Their reputation with this bowl game, their better record than Northwestern and the sizable Minnesota contingent that lives or winters in Arizona. In Northwestern’s favor: The Wildcats beat the Gophers 38-35 in November, and they have yet to play in this bowl.