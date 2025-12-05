On Sunday afternoon, the Gophers football team will find out the bowl game in which it will play. Judging by the team’s three most likely destinations, fans traveling to the game will need to do one of three things:
• Pack some sunscreen.
• Dust off those cowboy boots.
• And, as a last resort, have a winter jacket at the ready.
Following a regular season that included a 7-5 overall record and a 5-4 mark in the Big Ten, the Gophers appear to be in play for three bowls: The Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix, the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville and the GameAbove Sports Bowl on Dec. 26 in Detroit.
Of the three, Phoenix appears to be the clear leader as Minnesota’s destination, with Nashville second and the Detroit a longer shot.
“We’ve had pretty good experiences with Minnesota in the past in our game,” said Erik Moses, executive director and CEO of the Fiesta Sports Foundation, which runs the Rate Bowl. “The last time they were here with us, they did well on their ticket sales. … We like to think that our destination is a pretty compelling spot to be in December if you’re from Minnesota."
The Gophers last played in Phoenix in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in 2021, when they beat West Virginia 18-6. They played in its predecessor, the Insight Bowl in Tempe, Ariz., in 2006, ’08 and ’09.