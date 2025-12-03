Gophers

Who have the Gophers signed on early National Signing Day?

Highlighted by four-star Minnesota athletes Howie Johnson and Roman Voss, P.J. Fleck has an opportunity to ink his best recruiting class throughout his time with the Gophers.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 3, 2025 at 12:49PM
For the Minnesota Gophers, Wednesday's early National Signing Day will be the 10th recruiting class under coach P.J. Fleck, and it could turn out to be his best, according to national rankings. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Across the country and beginning at 6 a.m. today, pens of the ink and electronic variety began meeting paper as major college football recruits sign their financial aid agreements with college programs on the opening day of the three-day early signing period.

For the Gophers, this will be the 10th recruiting class under coach P.J. Fleck, and it could turn out to be his best, according to national rankings.

Entering Wednesday morning, the Gophers were ranked No. 24 nationally and eighth among the 18 Big Ten teams in the 247Sports.com composite ratings of major recruiting services. With 31 players pledged to this 2026 recruiting class, Minnesota certainly has volume. It also has high-end talent with a quartet of four-star recruits.

Fleck also has continued his recent run of keeping Minnesota’s best players home — think Esko’s Koi Perich and Robbinsdale Cooper’s Emmanuel Karmo over the past two years — with the Nos. 1, 3 and 4 in-state players set to become Gophers.

Players in the Eastern time zone could sign with their college programs beginning at 6 a.m. (Central), followed by the Central at 7, Mountain at 8 and Pacific at 9.

Fleck will discuss his 2026 recruiting class during an 11 a.m. news conference at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Signed Recruits | East Coast

Aaden Aytch

  • High School: Jefferson (Lafayette, Ind.)
    • Position: Edge
      • Height: 6-4
        • Weight: 230 lbs
          • Rating: 4-star
            • Comment: No. 2-ranked recruit in Indiana and No. 24 edge rusher nationally, Aytch drew interest from Iowa, Michigan State. Had 19½ sacks, 33½ tackles for loss and six forced fumbles this season.

              Quayd Hendryx

              • High School: Winslow Township (Atco, NJ)
                • Position: Wide Receiver
                  • Height: 5-11
                    • Weight: 175 lbs
                      • Rating: 3-star
                        • Comment: Flipped his commitment from Connecticut to the Gophers in early November. State champion sprinter in 100 and 200 meters who also had Nebraska and West Virginia showing interest this fall.

                          Angel Luciano

                          • High School: Steelton-Highspire (Steelton, PA)
                            • Position: Linebacker
                              • Height: 6-1
                                • Weight: 225 lbs
                                  • Rating: 3-star
                                    • Comment: Developed strong bond with Gophers defensive end Anthony Smith, a fellow Pennsylvanian. Michigan State, Cincinnati were among the Gophers’ competitors for Luciano.

                                      Anthony Charles

                                      • High School: South Fayette Township (McDonald, PA)
                                        • Position: Edge
                                          • Height: 6-5
                                            • Weight: 195 lbs
                                              • Rating: 3-star
                                                • Comment: Charles collected 13½ tackles for loss, 5½ sacks this season. Michigan, Cincinnati and Wisconsin were among programs offering scholarships.

                                                  Ezekial Bates

                                                  • High School: Malvern Prep (Malvern, PA)
                                                    • Position: Running Back
                                                      • Height: 5-11
                                                        • Weight: 220 lbs
                                                          • Rating: 3-star
                                                            • Comment: Rushed for 909 yards and 13 TDs this season and added eight TD receptions. Had a mix of FBS and FCS offers.

                                                              Hayden Moore

                                                              • High School: Newberry (Newberry, FL)
                                                                • Position: Wide Receiver
                                                                  • Height: 6-1
                                                                    • Weight: 190 lbs
                                                                      • Rating: 3-star
                                                                        • Comment: Caught 22 passes for 201 yards in limited action this season after amassing 51 receptions for 982 yards and 12 TDs as a junior. Penn State, Vanderbilt were among his other suitors.

                                                                          Niko Castillo

                                                                          • High School: Schuylkill Haven (Schuylkill Haven, PA)
                                                                            • Position: Running Back
                                                                              • Height: 6-1
                                                                                • Weight: 235 lbs
                                                                                  • Rating: 3-star
                                                                                    • Comment: In need for a big back late in the recruiting season, the Gophers turned to Castillo, who rushed for 13 TDs this season.

                                                                                      Chance Payne

                                                                                      • High School: Jefferson (Jefferson, GA)
                                                                                        • Position: Cornerback
                                                                                          • Height: 5-10
                                                                                            • Weight: 175 lbs
                                                                                              • Rating: 3-star
                                                                                                • Comment: Had 33 tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions this season. Payne mainly had Group of Five offers but committed to Minnesota in June.

                                                                                                  Lucas Tielsch

                                                                                                  • High School: Copley (Akron, OH)
                                                                                                    • Position: Offensive Tackle
                                                                                                      • Height: 6-7
                                                                                                        • Weight: 320 lbs
                                                                                                          • Rating: 3-star
                                                                                                            • Comment: Northwestern, Wake Forest were among the Gophers’ competition for Tielsch.

                                                                                                              Jeremiah Benson

                                                                                                              • High School: West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield, MI)
                                                                                                                • Position: Defensive Line
                                                                                                                  • Height: 6-3
                                                                                                                    • Weight: 265 lbs
                                                                                                                      • Rating: 3-star
                                                                                                                        • Comment: Originally committed to Northern Illinois, Benson amassed 97 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 4 ½ sacks this season. His list of offers included Iowa State and Fresno State.

                                                                                                                          Signed Recruits | Midwest

                                                                                                                          Howie Johnson

                                                                                                                          • High School: Forest Lake (Forest Lake, MN)
                                                                                                                            • Position: Defensive Line
                                                                                                                              • Height: 6-3
                                                                                                                                • Weight: 255 lbs
                                                                                                                                  • Rating: 4-star
                                                                                                                                    • Comment: Top-ranked player in Minnesota and No. 19 defensive lineman nationally in the 247 composite. Amassed 233 tackles, 85 tackles for loss and 18 sacks over the past three seasons. Beast in the weight room.

                                                                                                                                      Justin Hopkins

                                                                                                                                      • High School: Ensworth (Nashville, TN)
                                                                                                                                        • Position: Cornerback
                                                                                                                                          • Height: 5-10½
                                                                                                                                            • Weight: 180 lbs
                                                                                                                                              • Rating: 3-star
                                                                                                                                                • Comment: Speedy player who’s the No. 13 recruit in Tennessee and No. 43 cornerback nationally. Picked the Gophers over Georgia Tech, Tennessee and USC.

                                                                                                                                                  Jordan Lampkins

                                                                                                                                                  • High School: Bolingbrook (Bolingbrook, IL)
                                                                                                                                                    • Position: Safety
                                                                                                                                                      • Height: 6-0
                                                                                                                                                        • Weight: 180 lbs
                                                                                                                                                          • Rating: 3-star
                                                                                                                                                            • Comment: Made 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, intercepted two passes and had four pass breakups this season. Lampkins is the 24th-ranked recruit in Illinois.

                                                                                                                                                              Tavian White

                                                                                                                                                              • High School:Waukee (Waukee, IA)
                                                                                                                                                                • Position: Safety
                                                                                                                                                                  • Height: 6-0
                                                                                                                                                                    • Weight: 175 lbs
                                                                                                                                                                      • Rating: 3-star
                                                                                                                                                                        • Comment: Decommitted from North Dakota and chose the Gophers on Saturday. Standout hurdler during track and field season.­

                                                                                                                                                                          Trason Richardson

                                                                                                                                                                          • High School: Fort Bend Crawford (Rosharon, TX)
                                                                                                                                                                            • Position: Safety
                                                                                                                                                                              • Height: 6-0
                                                                                                                                                                                • Weight: 180 lbs
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Rating: 3-star
                                                                                                                                                                                    • Comment: Richardson played both safety and cornerback in high school and has speed to go with his versatility.

                                                                                                                                                                                      Owen Lansu

                                                                                                                                                                                      • High School: Downers Grove North (Downers Grove, IL)
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Position: Quarterback
                                                                                                                                                                                          • Height: 6-1
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Weight: 185 lbs
                                                                                                                                                                                              • Rating: 3-star
                                                                                                                                                                                                • Comment: Committed to Gophers in July of 2024 but missed part of his senior season because of a broken left arm. Northwestern, Cincinnati also showed interest.
                                                                                                                                                                                                  about the writer

                                                                                                                                                                                                  Randy Johnson

                                                                                                                                                                                                  College football reporter

                                                                                                                                                                                                  Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

                                                                                                                                                                                                  See Moreicon

