Across the country and beginning at 6 a.m. today, pens of the ink and electronic variety began meeting paper as major college football recruits sign their financial aid agreements with college programs on the opening day of the three-day early signing period.
For the Gophers, this will be the 10th recruiting class under coach P.J. Fleck, and it could turn out to be his best, according to national rankings.
Entering Wednesday morning, the Gophers were ranked No. 24 nationally and eighth among the 18 Big Ten teams in the 247Sports.com composite ratings of major recruiting services. With 31 players pledged to this 2026 recruiting class, Minnesota certainly has volume. It also has high-end talent with a quartet of four-star recruits.
Fleck also has continued his recent run of keeping Minnesota’s best players home — think Esko’s Koi Perich and Robbinsdale Cooper’s Emmanuel Karmo over the past two years — with the Nos. 1, 3 and 4 in-state players set to become Gophers.
Players in the Eastern time zone could sign with their college programs beginning at 6 a.m. (Central), followed by the Central at 7, Mountain at 8 and Pacific at 9.
Fleck will discuss his 2026 recruiting class during an 11 a.m. news conference at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Signed Recruits | East Coast
Aaden Aytch
- High School: Jefferson (Lafayette, Ind.)
- Position: Edge
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 230 lbs
- Rating: 4-star
- Comment: No. 2-ranked recruit in Indiana and No. 24 edge rusher nationally, Aytch drew interest from Iowa, Michigan State. Had 19½ sacks, 33½ tackles for loss and six forced fumbles this season.
Quayd Hendryx