A steady snowfall and swirling winds greeted the patrons at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon, turning the 135th football meeting between the Gophers and Wisconsin into a scene inside a snow globe.
“It’s perfect weather for a football game,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said in a pregame radio interview.
Three hours and 15 minutes later, the result rang perfectly for Fleck and the Gophers. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 17-7, securing Paul Bunyan’s Axe for the second consecutive season and fourth time in the past five years in front of 46,038 fans. It also gave the Gophers a 64-63-8 lead all-time in the bitter border rivalry.
And most importantly for the present, the victory ended a November swoon for the Gophers, who had lost their previous two games and had surrendered more than 1,500 yards in three previous games in the month.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Gophers players raced to the west end zone where Goldy Gopher was waiting with Paul Bunyan’s Axe. A field-storming from the crowd of 46,038 quickly commenced.
A couple of minutes later, House of Pain’s “Jump Around’’ blared from the sound system as Gophers fans reveled in the juxtaposition of the Badgers’ end-of-third-quarter staple being played in Minneapolis.
“Our guys played their hearts out,” said Fleck, who turned 45 on Saturday. “The Axe stays in Minneapolis, and I’m proud to say that.”
How it happened
Cornerback John Nestor, who missed last week’s 38-35 loss at Northwestern because of an injury, returned with vigor, recovering a fumble and intercepting two passes. He returned his second pick 68 yards to the Wisconsin 16 in the third quarter, setting up Drake Lindsey’s 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jameson Geers for a 17-7 Minnesota lead.