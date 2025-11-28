Gophers

Buckle up for the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe between Gophers and Badgers

For the Gophers, a victory over rival Wisconsin could be the difference between a postseason trip to New York or Phoenix or heading to Detroit.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 28, 2025 at 11:00AM
Having won three of the last four matchups with Wisconsin — including last season — Paul Bunyan's Axe is up for grabs when Minnesota hosts the Badgers on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Bank Stadium. (Kayla Wolf/The Associated Press)

The Gophers’ chance for a 10-win regular season disappeared on Oct. 25 at Iowa when the Hawkeyes had 31 points while Minnesota had one yard of offense in a 41-3 final.

The opportunity for a nine-win regular season evaporated Nov. 14 at Oregon when the defending Big Ten champion Ducks rolled to a 42-13 win.

And the window for an eight-win regular season closed last week at Chicago’s Wrigley Field as Northwestern rallied from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to win 38-35.

So, it comes down to this: The Gophers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) must beat Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium to finish with a winning regular-season record for the fifth time in coach P.J. Fleck’s nine years.

With a victory, the Gophers would keep hold of Paul Bunyan’s Axe with their fourth victory in five years against the Badgers and fifth under Fleck.

The importance of Saturday’s game and the rivalry isn’t lost on the Gophers’ Drake Lindsey, the redshirt freshman quarterback from Fayetteville, Ark.

“I know it means a lot,” Lindsey said. “When you get here, everyone says, ‘Just beat Wisconsin.’ I realized that when we were walking out after the Oregon game, and all our fans are right there, ‘Just beat Wisconsin.’ ”

To just beat Wisconsin (4-7, 2-6), the Gophers would love for Lindsey to repeat his effort from Wrigley Field, where he completed 20 of 30 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns. In the final 45 seconds, Lindsey drove the Gophers to the Northwestern 22 only to have Brady Denaburg miss a 40-yard field-goal attempt as time expired, preventing Minnesota from forcing overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

A victory also would boost the Gophers’ bowl profile and match their regular-season record from last year. The Rate Bowl in Phoenix and the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium appear to be options if the Gophers beat Wisconsin. If they lose, the Game Above Sports Bowl in Detroit isn’t out of the question.

In order to win, the Gophers must play much better on defense than they have in three previous November games.

They have given up a combined 1,502 yards to Michigan State, Oregon and Northwestern.

Related Coverage

In those games, the opponents’ starting quarterbacks — Alessio Milivojevic, Dante Moore and Preston Stone, respectively — completed 69 of 88 passes (78.4%) for 922 yards and five TDs. Led by Stone’s 15-for-15 effort Saturday, that trio completed 84.6% of its second-half passes (33-for-39).

“It was tough watching that film, swallowing that pill,” Gophers linebacker Maverick Baranowski said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to respond. And what it comes down to after watching that film is just everyone doing their job, all 11 guys on the defense doing their job each and every play.”

First-year defensive coordinator Danny Collins focused on avoiding the catastrophic plays that have bedeviled the Gophers in November.

Michigan State began its rally from a 10-point halftime deficit with a 71-yard TD pass. Oregon had touchdown runs of 39 and 40 yards. And Northwestern had second-half plays of 38, 30 and 43 yards in its comeback, plus a 46-yard TD run in the first quarter.

“We have to eliminate explosive plays,” said Collins, who defines explosive plays as ones gaining 25 yards or more. “… Gave up four of those. Our goal is two or less. When you give up four, you don’t give yourself a chance to have great success. Of those four explosive plays, they score four touchdowns, and those are the four touchdowns that they scored in the game. So, you limit it to two of them, and who knows what happens?"

Wisconsin doesn’t boast an explosive offense, but it has been efficient and has complemented an improving Badgers defense as of late. The Badgers beat No. 23 Washington (13-10) and No. 21 Illinois (27-10) over the past three weeks.

That has the Gophers’ attention in an already-spicy rivalry.

“There are two games on the schedule each year that are really, really important to this fan base. It’s Wisconsin and Iowa,” Gophers offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. said. “I try to do my best of just focusing on the game; it’s another game. But we all know that it’s not just another game, and it’s one of those games where you choose Wisconsin, or you choose Minnesota because of that trophy.”

about the writer

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See Moreicon

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe could have serious postseason implications

card image
Kayla Wolf/The Associated Press

For the Gophers, a victory over hated rival Wisconsin could be the difference between a postseason trip to New York or Phoenix or heading to Detroit.

Gophers

Gophers men’s basketball falls to 0-3 away from Williams Arena with 72-68 loss to Stanford

card image

Gophers

Eclectic or dominant, Anthony Smith is everything the Gophers need

card image