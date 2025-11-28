The Gophers’ chance for a 10-win regular season disappeared on Oct. 25 at Iowa when the Hawkeyes had 31 points while Minnesota had one yard of offense in a 41-3 final.
The opportunity for a nine-win regular season evaporated Nov. 14 at Oregon when the defending Big Ten champion Ducks rolled to a 42-13 win.
And the window for an eight-win regular season closed last week at Chicago’s Wrigley Field as Northwestern rallied from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to win 38-35.
So, it comes down to this: The Gophers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) must beat Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium to finish with a winning regular-season record for the fifth time in coach P.J. Fleck’s nine years.
With a victory, the Gophers would keep hold of Paul Bunyan’s Axe with their fourth victory in five years against the Badgers and fifth under Fleck.
The importance of Saturday’s game and the rivalry isn’t lost on the Gophers’ Drake Lindsey, the redshirt freshman quarterback from Fayetteville, Ark.
“I know it means a lot,” Lindsey said. “When you get here, everyone says, ‘Just beat Wisconsin.’ I realized that when we were walking out after the Oregon game, and all our fans are right there, ‘Just beat Wisconsin.’ ”
To just beat Wisconsin (4-7, 2-6), the Gophers would love for Lindsey to repeat his effort from Wrigley Field, where he completed 20 of 30 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns. In the final 45 seconds, Lindsey drove the Gophers to the Northwestern 22 only to have Brady Denaburg miss a 40-yard field-goal attempt as time expired, preventing Minnesota from forcing overtime.