CHICAGO — The fans dressed in varying shades of maroon and gold still found a way to have some fun Saturday night in Wrigleyville.
Their tones were a bit subdued, and their braggadocio dialed back several notches because of what had transpired from 11:01 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. in the home of the Chicago Cubs, but the trip was bought and paid-for, so why not make the most of it?
Still, amid the chicken wings, cheese curds, IPA’s and odd shots of Malort, an underlying theme emerged:
Just what the heck is going on with P.J. and the Gophers?
What the heck, indeed.
The Gophers football team lost 38-35 to Northwestern on Saturday at Wrigley Field and did so in excruciating fashion for their fanbase.
Brady Denaburg pushed a 40-yard field-goal attempt wide left as time expired, denying the Gophers a chance to settle the game in overtime and making the work of quarterback Drake Lindsey, wide receiver Javon Tracy and kick returner Koi Perich all for naught in racing the clock in the final 53 seconds to get in position for the kick.
Minnesota’s defense, a week after giving up 510 yards in a loss at playoff-contending Oregon, surrendered 525 to a Northwestern team that entered the game ranked 106th nationally in total offense, 110th in scoring offense and 116th in passing offense.