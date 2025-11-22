CHICAGO — On a brisk late November Saturday at Wrigley Field, Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck offered a pregame prediction centered on both his team and Northwestern wanting to run the ball and keep the clock moving.
“People could be at the Cubby Bear by about 12:30,” Fleck said during the KFXN-FM pregame show.
After watching the Gophers’ defensive performance Saturday, visiting fans probably sought refuge at the nearby watering hole.
A week after allowing 510 yards to Oregon, the Gophers gave up 525 in a 38-35 loss to Northwestern.
Minnesota did so by squandering a 28-13 third-quarter lead and allowing the Wildcats to score 22 consecutive points and 25 overall in the second half.
Jack Olsen’s 33-yard field goal with 53 seconds left provided the winning points.
The Gophers had a chance to tie it as Koi Perich’s 44-yard kickoff return and Drake Lindsey’s 30-yard hookup with Javon Tracy brought them within field-goal range, but Brady Denaburg missed a 40-yard attempt wide left on the game’s final play.
“It was a really good football game. Unfortunately, they made more plays than we did and came up three points on the winning side,” Fleck said. “We had our opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them.”