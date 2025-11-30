Gophers

Defense shows resilience in win over Wisconsin

After being gashed in November, it would’ve been easy for the Gophers to give in against the Badgers. Instead, the defense rallied together and had one of its best showings of the year.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 30, 2025 at 4:00PM
Gophers defensive back John Nestor had the best game of his career in Minnesota's 17-7 victory over hated-rival Wisconsin when he finished with two interceptions and nine tackles. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

With linebacker Maverick Baranowski to his left, and cornerback John Nestor, to his right, Gophers special-teams ace Derik LeCaptain proudly propped up Paul Bunyan’s Axe as the trio fielded questions from the media.

The faint scent of victory cigars from the Gophers nearby locker room briefly hung in the air, evidence of the team’s revelry after its 17-7 victory over archrival Wisconsin on a snowy Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Less than an hour after the diehards from the crowd of 46,038 stormed the field to celebrate the Gophers securing the Axe for the second consecutive year and fourth time in the past five years, LeCaptain summed up not only his feelings, but those of his teammates, too.

“It means everything,” the seventh-year senior from Gardner, Wis., said. “And the best part about it is that I get to do it with Mav, with John and with the guys in the locker room. We talked about it all week. Yeah, we’re playing for the Axe, but at the end of the day, we’re playing for each other.”

That camaraderie was palpable especially with Minnesota’s defensive players, who had endured a November they’d like to forget.

Over the previous three games in the month — a 23-20 overtime win over Michigan State and losses by 42-13 at Oregon and 38-35 against Northwestern at Wrigley Field ­­— the Gophers had hemorrhaged 1,502 yards. A 6-3 start to the season would spiral into a 6-6 collapse if the Gophers couldn’t find a way to beat Wisconsin.

They did find a way, and Nestor was front and center in the outcome.

The junior transfer from Iowa, who missed the Northwestern game because of an injury, recovered a first-quarter fumble, then intercepted Badgers quarterback Hunter Simmons on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter with the Gophers clinging to a 10-7 lead.

On the first pick, he grabbed a pass that Baranowski tipped and returned it 8 yards to the Wisconsin 44. The Gophers offense couldn’t capitalize.

On the second pick with Wisconsin threatening at the Minnesota 20 and facing third-and-7, Nestor read Simmons’ eyes, cut in front of wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, intercepted the pass and raced 68 yards to the Badgers’ 16. Three plays later, Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey hit tight end Jameson Geers in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown pass and 17-7 lead.

Nestor has been part of the Gophers-Iowa rivalry during his days with the Hawkeyes, and he saw even more intensity in the Minnesota-Wisconsin matchup.

“The rivalry is amazing,” said Nestor, whose big game also included nine tackles, including seven solo stops and two tackles for loss. “It’s really one of a kind. It’s so special.”

Baranowski credited the team’s response after the gut-punch against Northwestern.

“Last week didn’t pan out the way we wanted to be,” Baranowski said. “But on Sunday, we all made that decision to be all-in all at the end of the day. Everyone was watching so much film. Even on Thanksgiving, we had guys in watching film instead of leaving early to go eat some food.”

For Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, the victory was special in many ways.

First, it came on his 45th birthday. It also secured his sixth winning season in his nine years in Dinkytown. And at 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten, the Gophers bolstered their case to upgrade their bowl destination.

“This is a really good football team that’s earned the right to play in a really good bowl game, whatever that looks like,” Fleck said.

Fleck said he’d celebrate for a bit Saturday night, but with Wednesday’s early signing day for the 2026 recruiting class quickly approaching, he’d “probably make some calls tonight, for sure.”

Presumably, one of those calls went to Brady Palmer, a quarterback from San Diego Cathedral Catholic High School who committed to the Gophers on Saturday night during his official visit to campus.

Palmer, a three-star recruit, previously was committed to California.

Fleck got a second recruit Saturday night when athlete Tavian White of Waukee, Iowa, flipped his commitment from North Dakota. He projects as a defensive back for the Gophers.

The two additions capped an eventful day for the Gophers and one that Fleck will cherish.

“Today, we were able to take the next right step” Fleck said. “And then when we wake up tomorrow, we’ve got a whole new step to go get after.”

