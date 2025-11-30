With linebacker Maverick Baranowski to his left, and cornerback John Nestor, to his right, Gophers special-teams ace Derik LeCaptain proudly propped up Paul Bunyan’s Axe as the trio fielded questions from the media.
The faint scent of victory cigars from the Gophers nearby locker room briefly hung in the air, evidence of the team’s revelry after its 17-7 victory over archrival Wisconsin on a snowy Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Less than an hour after the diehards from the crowd of 46,038 stormed the field to celebrate the Gophers securing the Axe for the second consecutive year and fourth time in the past five years, LeCaptain summed up not only his feelings, but those of his teammates, too.
“It means everything,” the seventh-year senior from Gardner, Wis., said. “And the best part about it is that I get to do it with Mav, with John and with the guys in the locker room. We talked about it all week. Yeah, we’re playing for the Axe, but at the end of the day, we’re playing for each other.”
That camaraderie was palpable especially with Minnesota’s defensive players, who had endured a November they’d like to forget.
Over the previous three games in the month — a 23-20 overtime win over Michigan State and losses by 42-13 at Oregon and 38-35 against Northwestern at Wrigley Field — the Gophers had hemorrhaged 1,502 yards. A 6-3 start to the season would spiral into a 6-6 collapse if the Gophers couldn’t find a way to beat Wisconsin.
They did find a way, and Nestor was front and center in the outcome.
The junior transfer from Iowa, who missed the Northwestern game because of an injury, recovered a first-quarter fumble, then intercepted Badgers quarterback Hunter Simmons on back-to-back possessions in the third quarter with the Gophers clinging to a 10-7 lead.