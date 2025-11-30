Scoggins: Drake Lindsey’s strong season as starting quarterback gives Gophers something to build around for 2026

The 135th edition of the most-played rivalry in major college football was held inside a snow globe. It was magical and messy, a higher-stakes version of backyard battles in the snow with buddies from the neighborhood.
Only the Gophers and Badgers aren’t friendly.
As flakes swirled and students poured onto the field, the Gophers celebrated a 17-7 victory Saturday in appropriate fashion: By flopping on the turf to make snow angels and parading Paul Bunyan’s Axe around Huntington Bank Stadium.
It was a fitting conclusion to a weird, complicated season.
The Gophers finished the regular season with a 7-5 record. They went 1-1 in trophy games, 7-0 at home, 0-5 on the road, and only one victory against a team that finished with a winning record.
Every Border Battle contest is meaningful, but the Gophers needed a convincing performance in the worst way to lower the temperature after a dreadful defensive outing in a loss to Northwestern a week earlier.
They accomplished that and maintained possession of the Axe, giving coach P.J. Fleck a nice present on his 45th birthday.
People will view this season in different ways, but the main takeaway is the answer to the question that loomed over the entire program on Day 1: How would freshman Drake Lindsey handle the role of starting quarterback?