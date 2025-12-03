Portraits of Gophers football greats ring the inside of the team’s locker room at Huntington Bank Stadium, arranged by number and corresponding locker below, a reminder of what each player can strive to be.
At 11 a.m. Wednesday, that locker room – where the head coach is known to crowd-surf atop his players after every Minnesota victory – also was the site of more exuberance as P.J. Fleck introduced his 2026 recruiting class on the first day of the early signing period. Fleck celebrated the 31 players who turned their verbal commitments into signatures on financial aid agreements and officially became Gophers.
It’s a class that features players from 17 different states, is heavy on offensive and defensive linemen and will fill needs in developing a roster.
“When you look at our roster, this is the lifeblood of our program,” Fleck said. “We’re about 80% high school players and development, another 20%, right around there, with transfer portal players.”
Here are five things to know about the Gophers’ 2026 recruiting class:
1. Seeking a top-25 class
From 6:09 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Gophers announced — one by one, time zone by time zone — on social media the signings of 31 players to binding financial aid agreements. At that time, the Gophers’ 2026 class ranked 24th nationally and seventh among Big Ten schools in the 247Sports.com composite ratings of major recruiting services. It is in position to be the top class, ratings-wise, among the 10 that Fleck has assembled in Dinkytown.
“This is the highest-ranked recruiting class in Minnesota history, ranked 24th in the country,” Fleck said to applause from the donors. “And I’m really, really proud to say that we signed our first top-25 class. It took us nine years.”
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Gophers’ rating had dropped to 26th in the nation and eighth in the 18-team Big Ten, but it still is in line to top Fleck’s best-ranked class of 36th in 2023.