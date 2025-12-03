KJ Henson, a defensive tackle from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, who committed to the Gophers in November, was expected to sign on Wednesday morning. He announced later in the day on social media he was decommitting from Minnesota. He followed the lead of teammates Derrick Salley Jr., a top juco wideout, and defensive back Michael Graham Jr., who both decommitted from the Gophers in late November. Those two ended up signing with Kansas State, and Henson is a possibility to land there.