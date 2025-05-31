Minneapolis

Suspect in custody after shots fired at U arena following high school graduation Friday

Wayzata High School was holding its graduation ceremony at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

By Jp Lawrence

May 31, 2025 at 3:10AM

A suspect was in custody Friday night after shots were fired outside 3M Arena at Mariucci at the University of Minnesota, according to an emergency alert.

Wayzata High School’s graduation ceremony was held at the venue on Friday night, according to the school’s website. The shooting happened as people were leaving the arena following the ceremony.

The alert, sent out at 8:41 p.m., reported shots fired at the arena and stated that police and emergency responders were on the scene. The alert advised people to stay away from the area until further information was available.

According to unconfirmed reports, two men were shot and another person may have been injured.

Minneapolis police were at the scene, said spokesman Trevor Folke, but he deferred to the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety for further comment.

This is a developing story. Check back with the Minnesota Star Tribune for further information.

