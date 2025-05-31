In key 2028 state, Tim Walz says Democrats need to ‘beat the hell out of these dictators’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, wearing a blue suit, calmly explained his vision of a more united country to a roomful of South Carolina Democrats on Friday night, only mildly barbing Republicans in a nine-minute speech.
Then, an hour or two later, the suit was gone and a more fiery, populist and T-shirt-clad Walz took the stage. The venue was a fish fry thrown by longtime Rep. Jim Clyburn, a powerful Congressional Democrat.
Walz called tech billionaire Elon Musk a “dipshit” again. He spoke of rigged systems, “wannabe dictators and despots,” and slammed the “corruption and the cruelty that’s happening under Donald Trump’s watch.”
“But do you know what terrifies them? What terrifies them is about a thousand people in South Carolina coming out on a Friday night and saying ‘enough,’ ” Walz said.
The underlying message of the two speeches, despite their diverging styles, was the same. Democrats in 2024 focused too closely on seven swing states, Walz said in both speeches, and ignored conservative strongholds like South Carolina, Texas and Florida. Republican rule has hurt people in those states and Democrats need to take their message — and their policies — to them, he argued.
“We need to change the attitude, compete in every district, compete for every school board seat,” he said. “And come out to this damn fish fry with the attitude that we’re going to fill up on some fish and then we’re going to go beat the hell out of these dictators.”
Walz’s Friday night fastball was just a warmup; he will also deliver the keynote address for the South Carolina Democratic Party’s “Dem Weekend 2025” convention on Saturday and will speak at the California Democratic Party’s annual state convention in Anaheim later that day.
The governor’s brief adventure outside of the North Star State will help him keep his national profile up after his unsuccessful White House bid last year with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. He’s expected to seek a third term for governor and has said that he would “certainly consider” a run for president.