In key 2028 state, Tim Walz says Democrats need to ‘beat the hell out of these dictators’

The Minnnesota governor, who says he’s open to a presidential run, also slammed the “corruption and the cruelty that’s happening under Donald Trump’s watch.”

By Nathaniel Minor

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 31, 2025 at 1:34PM
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party's Blue Palmetto Dinner Friday, May 30, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (Meg Kinnard/The Associated Press)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, wearing a blue suit, calmly explained his vision of a more united country to a roomful of South Carolina Democrats on Friday night, only mildly barbing Republicans in a nine-minute speech.

Then, an hour or two later, the suit was gone and a more fiery, populist and T-shirt-clad Walz took the stage. The venue was a fish fry thrown by longtime Rep. Jim Clyburn, a powerful Congressional Democrat.

Walz called tech billionaire Elon Musk a “dipshit” again. He spoke of rigged systems, “wannabe dictators and despots,” and slammed the “corruption and the cruelty that’s happening under Donald Trump’s watch.”

“But do you know what terrifies them? What terrifies them is about a thousand people in South Carolina coming out on a Friday night and saying ‘enough,’ ” Walz said.

The underlying message of the two speeches, despite their diverging styles, was the same. Democrats in 2024 focused too closely on seven swing states, Walz said in both speeches, and ignored conservative strongholds like South Carolina, Texas and Florida. Republican rule has hurt people in those states and Democrats need to take their message — and their policies — to them, he argued.

“We need to change the attitude, compete in every district, compete for every school board seat,” he said. “And come out to this damn fish fry with the attitude that we’re going to fill up on some fish and then we’re going to go beat the hell out of these dictators.”

Walz’s Friday night fastball was just a warmup; he will also deliver the keynote address for the South Carolina Democratic Party’s “Dem Weekend 2025” convention on Saturday and will speak at the California Democratic Party’s annual state convention in Anaheim later that day.

The governor’s brief adventure outside of the North Star State will help him keep his national profile up after his unsuccessful White House bid last year with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. He’s expected to seek a third term for governor and has said that he would “certainly consider” a run for president.

Walz did not directly mention his own future plans at either speech Friday night, but both states on his travel list this weekend are important in the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination process.

Meanwhile, Walz and state lawmakers were unable to pass a state budget before adjourning earlier this month. Lawmakers have negotiated outstanding budget bills, mostly in private, over the last few weeks.

Walz told reporters earlier this week that his trip wouldn’t slow work at the Capitol. Negotiations are mostly complete, he said, and bills will be drafted over the weekend so legislators can reconvene next week in a special session to pass them into law.

There’s urgency, he said, to finish budget work quickly and avoid a partial government shutdown that would otherwise happen July 1.

“There’s so much uncertainty right now, and we don’t want to add to that,” he said.

Asked about the potential impact of Walz’s trip, Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth told reporters Thursday she wasn’t aware of it but that legislators would carry on. “We’re working hard,” she said.

Allison Kite of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

Nathaniel Minor

Reporter

Nathaniel Minor is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

