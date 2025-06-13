The Twins (36-32) open a six-game road trip after a 2-4 homestand ended with a 16-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday. The Twins, who lost two of three to the Rangers, are 9-7 against AL West teams this season. … The Twins won one of three games against Houston at Target Field in April. The Twins lost 5-2 in their home opener April 3. After a day off, they won 6-1 before losing the series finale 9-7.