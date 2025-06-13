Twins

Twins-Astros series preview: Probable starters, injury report, radio-TV information

The Twins head onto the road for six games after a 2-4 homestand.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 13, 2025 at 2:30PM
The Astros' Jose Altuve, in his 15th season, recently surpassed 2,300 hits in his career. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

Twins at Houston Astros

THREE-GAME SERIES AT DAIKIN PARK

All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.53 ERA) vs. LHP Colton Gordon (1-1, 5.11)

Saturday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.96 ERA) vs. RHP Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.82)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3, 5.74 ERA) vs. LHP Brandon Walter (0-0, 1.64)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (36-32) open a six-game road trip after a 2-4 homestand ended with a 16-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday. The Twins, who lost two of three to the Rangers, are 9-7 against AL West teams this season. … The Twins won one of three games against Houston at Target Field in April. The Twins lost 5-2 in their home opener April 3. After a day off, they won 6-1 before losing the series finale 9-7.

The Twins, who are 5-5 against lefthanded starters this season after losing to Patrick Corbin and the Rangers on Thursday, will face two lefthanders in this series. … LHP Joey Wentz, who was claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh on Wednesday, made his Twins debut on Thursday.

RHP Michael Tonkin (right shoulder strain) continues his rehab assignment with the Class AAA St. Paul Saints. Tonkin, who has been sidelined since spring training, threw a shutout inning for the Saints on Tuesday. … RHP Zebby Matthews (right shoulder strain) and RHP Pablo López (right teres major strain) are out.

After this series, the Twins travel to Cincinnati for three games, beginning Tuesday.

HOUSTON UPDATE

The AL West-leading Astros (38-30) continue a six-game homestand after winning two of three from the Chicago White Sox. The Astros held on for a 4-3 victory over the White Sox on Thursday to open a season-high 4½-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners. The Astros, who were 3½ games out of first after a 5-3 loss to Seattle on May 23, are 12-5 in their past 17 games.

The Astros have won 21 of their past 29 home games and are 24-13 at home — the most home wins by an AL team. The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per home game — nearly a run higher than their average on the road (3.55).

Jose Altuve, in his 15th MLB season, surpassed 2,300 career hits Wednesday. Altuve (2,302 hits) is one of two active players with more than 2,300 career hits. Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman (2,342) is the other.

Brown is tied for second in the AL in victories (eight), second in ERA (1.82) and fourth in strikeouts (93). He has allowed just 51 hits in 79 innings and has a 1.24 WHIP. He is 2-2 with a 5.16 ERA in five career starts against the Twins.

OF Taylor Trammell (right calf strain), OF Yordan Alvarez (right hand fracture) and RHP J.P. France (torn right shoulder capsule) are out.

