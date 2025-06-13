Twins at Houston Astros
THREE-GAME SERIES AT DAIKIN PARK
All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.53 ERA) vs. LHP Colton Gordon (1-1, 5.11)
Saturday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (7-2, 2.96 ERA) vs. RHP Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.82)
Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3, 5.74 ERA) vs. LHP Brandon Walter (0-0, 1.64)
TWINS UPDATE
The Twins (36-32) open a six-game road trip after a 2-4 homestand ended with a 16-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday. The Twins, who lost two of three to the Rangers, are 9-7 against AL West teams this season. … The Twins won one of three games against Houston at Target Field in April. The Twins lost 5-2 in their home opener April 3. After a day off, they won 6-1 before losing the series finale 9-7.
The Twins, who are 5-5 against lefthanded starters this season after losing to Patrick Corbin and the Rangers on Thursday, will face two lefthanders in this series. … LHP Joey Wentz, who was claimed on waivers from Pittsburgh on Wednesday, made his Twins debut on Thursday.