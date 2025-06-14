Minnesota Twins lose to Houston Astros when Jhoan Duran gives up walk-off run

HOUSTON — Joe Ryan halted the run of troublesome starts by the Twins’ veteran starting pitchers on Saturday.
Didn’t matter. Twins still lost.
Cam Smith hit a ground-ball single up the middle in the bottom of the ninth off Jhoan Duran, scoring Christian Walker from third base, and the Astros clinched the season series against the Twins for the first time since 2022 by walking off with a 3-2 victory at Daikin Park.
Jhoan Duran walked Walker to start the inning, then gave up back-to-back two-out singles to Jake Myers and Smith to extend the Twins’ losing streak to three games.
Ryan made only one mistake in seven brilliant innings, six of them hitless, but since Hunter Brown was dominating the Twins lineup, it was enough to end the Twins’ streak of six consecutive victories when Ryan starts.
With a runner on first base and two outs in the third inning, Ryan didn’t get a high fastball high enough, and Astros catcher Yanier Diaz sliced it the opposite way. It carried just beyond the fence and just inside the right-field foul pole, giving Houston a 2-0 lead.
Two innings later, Brown made a similar mistake. After Carlos Correa led off with a single up the middle, Brown started Brooks Lee with a high cutter. Lee was ready for it, and hit a high fly ball that carried into the Crawford boxes in left field. It was Lee’s second career home run off Brown — he hit his first career homer last July against the Astros star righthander.
Brown struck out 12 Twins in seven innings, the most by a starting pitcher against them in more than a year.