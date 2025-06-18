Twins

Severe weather delays Twins/Reds in Cincinnati

A line of severe storms rolled through Cincinnati on Wednesday evening, pushing back the scheduled Twins/Reds game.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 18, 2025 at 11:36PM
Storm clouds hung over Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday evening.

A severe thunderstorm in Cincinnati delayed the start of the second game of the Twins-Reds series on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

It started pouring rain around 7:15 p.m. Eastern time, five minutes after the previously scheduled first pitch, prompting one grounds crew member to slip on the tarp when they rushed to secure an area of the tarp.

“The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for our area until 7:30 p.m. [Eastern],” the Reds wrote on the video board. “We can expect heavy winds up to 70 mph, hail, lightning and heavy rain. At this time, we ask you to move to the concourse area.”

The Reds expect to issue an update on a potential first pitch time.

Bailey Ober will start for the Twins against Reds lefty Nick Lodolo. The two teams complete their three-game series Thursday afternoon.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years.

