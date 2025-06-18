Severe weather delays Twins/Reds in Cincinnati

A severe thunderstorm in Cincinnati delayed the start of the second game of the Twins-Reds series on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.
It started pouring rain around 7:15 p.m. Eastern time, five minutes after the previously scheduled first pitch, prompting one grounds crew member to slip on the tarp when they rushed to secure an area of the tarp.
“The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for our area until 7:30 p.m. [Eastern],” the Reds wrote on the video board. “We can expect heavy winds up to 70 mph, hail, lightning and heavy rain. At this time, we ask you to move to the concourse area.”
The Reds expect to issue an update on a potential first pitch time.
Bailey Ober will start for the Twins against Reds lefty Nick Lodolo. The two teams complete their three-game series Thursday afternoon.