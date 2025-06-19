Twins drop sixth straight in rain-shortened game to Reds, fall below .500

CINCINNATI - As soon as rain started falling in the sixth inning Wednesday, crew chief umpire David Rackley signaled for the Great American Ball Park grounds crew to pull the tarp over the infield, and Bailey Ober held up his arms.
Ober, who hadn’t pitched well all month, finally settled into a groove. It was just too late to help the Twins in a 4-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in a rain-shortened six innings, extending their season-long losing streak to six games.
The Twins, who own a 36-37 record, dropped under .500 for the first time since they were 19-20 on May 9.
After Ober gave up runs in each of his first three innings, he retired eight of his last nine batters before Mother Nature halted him.
The rain intensified quickly — a severe storm delayed the start of the game for two hours, seven minutes — and Ober slowly trotted off the mound. It was likely Ober’s last inning anyway, after throwing 88 pitches, but it was an abrupt ending for a guy searching for anything positive. He allowed nine hits and four runs in 5 ⅔ innings with five strikeouts and zero walks.
Ober, granted a one-run lead before he took the mound, hasn’t shown much consistency since fellow starters Pablo López and Zebby Matthews landed on the injured list. In the first inning, Ober surrendered a two-run, two-out homer to Spencer Steer on a 92-mph fastball.
He’s yielded seven homers in three starts this month.