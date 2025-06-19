Souhan: Another glimpse of All-Star caliber Byron Buxton

The Buck Truck is running amok, and could one-up Puck.
Two remarkable events occurred on Thursday in Cincinnati. Byron Buxton played in a day game following a night game, and he hit home runs in his first two at-bats in the Twins’ slump-busting 12-5 victory over the Reds.
Buxton has a chance to become the first Twins player ever to produce 30 home runs and 30 steals in one season. Not even Kirby Puckett managed that. The closest Puckett came was in 1986, when he produced 31 homers and 20 steals. That was his only 30-homer season, and he never had more than 21 steals.
Through 74 games this season, Buxton has 15 home runs and 12 steals. His career-high for steals was 29 in 2017. Because of injuries that limited his playing time and ability to run without fear of injury, his second-highest season total for steals is 14, in 2019.
Last year, when Buxton recorded his most games played since 2017 with 102, he produced 18 homers and just seven steals.
Buxton is, at the moment, the kind of player the Twins thought they were getting when they chose him with the second pick in 2012 and signed him to a lucrative contract extension before the 2022 season.
His spectacular performances at the plate, on the bases and in the field raise three questions:
Could he force himself into the MVP conversation?