Bumbling Twins blanked and blown out by Brewers, lose for 12th time in 15 games

The last time the Twins played a series against the Brewers, they were at the end of their 13-game winning streak, rarely giving up runs and playing clean games virtually every day.
One month later, and it’s the opposite.
The Twins were embarrassed for the second consecutive game in a 9-0 loss to Milwaukee at Target Field. They were charged with two errors, leading to three unearned runs, and there were a few more defensive misplays. Their lineup totaled four hits against lefthanded starter Jose Quintana and two relievers.
Milwaukee scored two runs in the ninth inning after shortstop Carlos Correa and left fielder Harrison Bader lost a fly ball in the sun and allowed it to drop between them for a double. The announced crowd of 28,321 responded with loud boos.
Nothing has gone right for the Twins, who have been outscored by 57 runs over their past 15 games, going 3-12 in that stretch. After posting an 18-8 record in May, the Twins have a 6-13 record in June.
Quintana, who hadn’t pitched more than 5⅓ innings in any of his previous six starts, gave up three hits and walked four over six scoreless frames. He pitched around two walks in the first inning, inducing a flyout against Ty France, and he stranded two more runners in the second.
The Twins had only one baserunner reach second base after the second inning — a one-out double from Correa in the sixth inning.
Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson, who gave up one hit across five shutout innings at Houston in his last start on Sunday, gave up two groundball singles to his first three batters Saturday. The first run scored when Christian Yelich stole second base and Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers airmailed his throw into center field, enabling Sal Frelick to score from third.