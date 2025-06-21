Twins

Bumbling Twins blanked and blown out by Brewers, lose for 12th time in 15 games

The Twins didn’t hit well, didn’t pitch well and didn’t field well, and it added up to their latest loss in a month full of them.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 21, 2025 at 8:56PM
Twins righthander Simeon Woods Richardson throws during the second inning of Saturday's game against the Brewers at Target Field. (Bailey Hillesheim)

The last time the Twins played a series against the Brewers, they were at the end of their 13-game winning streak, rarely giving up runs and playing clean games virtually every day.

One month later, and it’s the opposite.

The Twins were embarrassed for the second consecutive game in a 9-0 loss to Milwaukee at Target Field. They were charged with two errors, leading to three unearned runs, and there were a few more defensive misplays. Their lineup totaled four hits against lefthanded starter Jose Quintana and two relievers.

Milwaukee scored two runs in the ninth inning after shortstop Carlos Correa and left fielder Harrison Bader lost a fly ball in the sun and allowed it to drop between them for a double. The announced crowd of 28,321 responded with loud boos.

Nothing has gone right for the Twins, who have been outscored by 57 runs over their past 15 games, going 3-12 in that stretch. After posting an 18-8 record in May, the Twins have a 6-13 record in June.

Quintana, who hadn’t pitched more than 5⅓ innings in any of his previous six starts, gave up three hits and walked four over six scoreless frames. He pitched around two walks in the first inning, inducing a flyout against Ty France, and he stranded two more runners in the second.

The Twins had only one baserunner reach second base after the second inning — a one-out double from Correa in the sixth inning.

Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson, who gave up one hit across five shutout innings at Houston in his last start on Sunday, gave up two groundball singles to his first three batters Saturday. The first run scored when Christian Yelich stole second base and Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers airmailed his throw into center field, enabling Sal Frelick to score from third.

After Yelich advanced to third on Jeffers’ throwing error, he scored two batters later through a sacrifice fly to left field.

The Brewers loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning, which included a potential double play grounder to third baseman Jonah Bride that turned into nothing when Caleb Durbin slid ahead of Bride’s throw to second base. Jackson Chourio drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, a scorched lineout to right field, and another run scored when Yelich hit a two-out slow dribbler to third base for an RBI single.

When a hitter like Yelich is on a hot streak — he had eight RBI in Friday’s blowout, tying a Brewers franchise record — even check swings turn into runs.

Twins

Neal: Twins' June struggles continue with 17-6 loss to Brewers as Misiorowski nearly untouchable

Woods Richardson threw 52 pitchers over the first two innings, yielding four hits and two walks, but he was efficient for the rest of his outing. He retired 13 of his final 14 batters, and the lone blemish was a two-out walk in the fifth inning.

The Twins have kept the 24-year-old Woods Richardson on a tight leash whenever he prepares to face hitters a third time through the batting order, but he handled it fine Saturday. He completed six innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks.

BOXSCORE: Milwaukee 9, Twins 0

MLB standings

Milwaukee added three runs in the eighth inning against Twins reliever Cole Sands. After Brice Turang hit a leadoff double and advanced to third on a groundout, he scored when Bader dropped a line drive as he tried to prepare himself for a throw to the plate.

Aaron Ashby struck out Brooks Lee for the final out with a slider in the dirt. Brewers catcher William Contreras had to run after the ball, giving Lee the chance to run to first base on the dropped third strike, but Lee declined and simply walked back to the dugout.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

