Vikings draft preview: Could they spend a pick on an offensive playmaker?

With only four picks in this week’s NFL draft, the Vikings will have to be methodical. Still, they could find a way to zag from projections while also addressing needs.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 20, 2025 at 4:00PM
Clockwise from top left, TCU wide receiver Jack Bech, Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II and Central Arkansas edge rusher David Walker. (The Associated Press)

As it stands, the Vikings don’t have much wiggle room in this year’s NFL draft.

Barring a move to acquire more picks, they’ll be on the clock just four times: at No. 24 overall on Thursday night, No. 97 on Friday night, and No. 139 and No. 187 on Saturday.

There are a few positions it seems likely the Vikings will choose to add. Depth is always needed at cornerback. Another safety who could learn under veteran Harrison Smith would be smart. And despite free agency additions, there are still needs along the interior offensive and defensive lines.

But will General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and crew surprise by spending on other positions?

Here are Minnesota Star Tribune staff picks for what position — and player — the Vikings could draft that would be outside of more popular projections.

Ben Goessling

Wide receiver: Is it worth doing in the first round? Likely not, with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison already here. But the Vikings could benefit from helping themselves to the bounty the draft typically supplies at the position. Addison will be a free agent after 2027, and could face a three-game suspension in 2025 after his DUI in Los Angeles last July. Adding a receiver like TCU’s Jack Bech — who’s earned some Cooper Kupp comparisons — in the middle of the draft could give the Vikings someone who can contribute now, then grow into a bigger role if the team decides not to give Addison a long-term deal.

Andrew Krammer

Running back: The Vikings paid Aaron Jones on a two-year deal that should keep him through his 32nd birthday. They also traded for former 49ers running back Jordan Mason and signed him to a two-year deal. That’ll form the Vikings’ 1-2 punch through 2026, but don’t be shocked to see them add another runner with a mid- or late-round pick. The Vikings hosted at least three running backs among their “top 30″ pre-draft visits at TCO Performance Center: SMU’s Brashard Smith, Arizona’s Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Michigan’s Kalel Mullings, J.J. McCarthy’s former teammate. The Vikings’ current depth chart would allow a new runner time to develop in a No. 3 role and provide insurance for an inevitable injury.

Mark Craig

Edge rusher: The Vikings went all-in on edge rushers last year, hitting home runs with free agents Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel before trading up to select Dallas Turner 17th overall. However, in a copycat league, the reigning champion Eagles have taught us that one can never have quite enough quality pass rushers. The Vikings won’t take one early, but a Day 3 edge rusher like David Walker of Central Arkansas could be very tempting. Walker, the FCS Defensive Player of the Year, is short (6-1), but long on production with 31 sacks and 63 tackles for loss in 34 games.

Emily Leiker

Tight end: The Vikings roster only has two tight ends right now: T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver. Hockenson is 27 and didn’t seem fully himself in his return from his ACL injury in the back half of last season. Oliver, 28, who also missed time due to injury last year, is set to be a free agent next spring. Drafting a young tight end now who would get at least a year to learn from both of those guys before a probable shakeup of some kind next offseason seems an obvious choice. Either the Vikings’ No. 97 or No. 139 overall pick would be a solid one to spend on a tight end, and Syracuse’s Oronde Gadsden II (6-foot-5, 243 pounds) would be a great get. He’s the son of former Dolphins wide receiver Oronde Gadsden I and a childhood friend and teammate of Vikings outside linebacker Dallas Turner.

On the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s draft philosophies and predict some possible draft surprises:

To get exclusive analysis by Ben Goessling on the Vikings in your inbox, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter.

