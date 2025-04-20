Vikings draft preview: Could they spend a pick on an offensive playmaker?

As it stands, the Vikings don’t have much wiggle room in this year’s NFL draft.
Barring a move to acquire more picks, they’ll be on the clock just four times: at No. 24 overall on Thursday night, No. 97 on Friday night, and No. 139 and No. 187 on Saturday.
There are a few positions it seems likely the Vikings will choose to add. Depth is always needed at cornerback. Another safety who could learn under veteran Harrison Smith would be smart. And despite free agency additions, there are still needs along the interior offensive and defensive lines.
But will General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and crew surprise by spending on other positions?
Here are Minnesota Star Tribune staff picks for what position — and player — the Vikings could draft that would be outside of more popular projections.
Ben Goessling
Wide receiver: Is it worth doing in the first round? Likely not, with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison already here. But the Vikings could benefit from helping themselves to the bounty the draft typically supplies at the position. Addison will be a free agent after 2027, and could face a three-game suspension in 2025 after his DUI in Los Angeles last July. Adding a receiver like TCU’s Jack Bech — who’s earned some Cooper Kupp comparisons — in the middle of the draft could give the Vikings someone who can contribute now, then grow into a bigger role if the team decides not to give Addison a long-term deal.
Andrew Krammer
Running back: The Vikings paid Aaron Jones on a two-year deal that should keep him through his 32nd birthday. They also traded for former 49ers running back Jordan Mason and signed him to a two-year deal. That’ll form the Vikings’ 1-2 punch through 2026, but don’t be shocked to see them add another runner with a mid- or late-round pick. The Vikings hosted at least three running backs among their “top 30″ pre-draft visits at TCO Performance Center: SMU’s Brashard Smith, Arizona’s Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Michigan’s Kalel Mullings, J.J. McCarthy’s former teammate. The Vikings’ current depth chart would allow a new runner time to develop in a No. 3 role and provide insurance for an inevitable injury.
Mark Craig
Edge rusher: The Vikings went all-in on edge rushers last year, hitting home runs with free agents Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel before trading up to select Dallas Turner 17th overall. However, in a copycat league, the reigning champion Eagles have taught us that one can never have quite enough quality pass rushers. The Vikings won’t take one early, but a Day 3 edge rusher like David Walker of Central Arkansas could be very tempting. Walker, the FCS Defensive Player of the Year, is short (6-1), but long on production with 31 sacks and 63 tackles for loss in 34 games.