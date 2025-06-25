Yuen: Former Pioneer Press politics reporter Bill Salisbury dies at the age of 80

Over his roughly five decades reporting on Minnesota state politics, Bill Salisbury witnessed skin-tight elections, collective heartache and monumental social change. And he filed countless stories about what he uncovered with his signature blend of journalistic curiosity and directness.
You knew that a story written by Salisbury would be accurate and fair, filed on deadline and at the proper length, without commentary or fanfare.
“It was facts first, not much blah blah blah,” said St. Paul Pioneer Press editor Mike Burbach. “We journalists have a thousand ways to raise eyebrows, and they tend to be adjectives and adverbs, sometimes verbs. But Bill didn’t give into that. He played it straight.”
Minnesota journalists, particularly the special breed who dedicate most of their waking lives to covering the Legislature, are grieving the loss of their dean and one of Minnesota’s most decent newspapermen. Salisbury died Monday, a day after turning 80.
Well-mannered and respectful to his subjects, Salisbury was anything but naive. Des Moines Register Executive Editor Rachel Stassen-Berger said of her former colleague: “He knew not only where the bodies were buried, but who buried them and what kind of shovel was used.”
Salisbury often told young reporters that when interviewing politicians, he would ask himself, “How is this guy lying to me?”
Former Gov. Mark Dayton is a Democrat. Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty is a Republican. They see eye-to-eye when it comes to Salisbury’s legacy.
“He was an outstanding journalist and a wonderful human being,” said Dayton, who said Salisbury covered his various political pursuits for about 40 years. “I always knew I’d get a fair and accurate story from him. I know he was devoted to his profession and to his family.”