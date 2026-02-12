Minneapolis

Valentine’s Day events around Minneapolis take on the ‘horrors of the world’

After a heavy start to the year, some Minneapolis residents are using Valentine’s Day to love thy neighbor.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 12, 2026 at 7:35PM
Participants hug at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's rally at the scene where Renee Good was killed in Minneapolis on Feb. 1, 2026. Several Valentine's Day events in Minneapolis will also serve as fundraisers to counter the events of the year so far. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Flowers, chocolate and ... mutual aid?

Amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota, which the White House said will soon wind down, some local lovers are giving the gift of helping others this Valentine’s Day.

Besides more traditional dinner service with drink pairings, Small Hours, a northeast Minneapolis wine bar, is sharing the sweetness by selling carnations all week to benefit a rental assistance fund for local neighbors in need.

“We’re leaning into a little bit of nostalgia,” said co-owner Sarina Garibović.

While Garibović does not typically go all-out for Valentine’s Day — after all, it’s one of the busiest days of the year for the service industry — she said that finding joy feels particularly important this year. Staff will decorate the room with lots of red and play lovers’ rock during a late-night singles dance party Saturday.

“The mounting horrors of the world are making me feel like reaching for small things to celebrate and to share with others, and to have little happy moments,” Garibović said. “So this year, big-time Valentine’s Day.”

As an immigrant-owned small business, Small Hours can’t donate a lot nor does it have a huge production team. But the wine bar has space to share, a resource of its own, Garibović said. On Thursday evening, Small Hours will host a cake decorating pop-up with Nom Supper Club with profits headed to local rental and legal assistance funds.

In south Minneapolis, Northern Coffeeworks will host its second mutual aid market Friday night, organized by Sappho’s Social Club and forthcoming lesbian bar the Brass Strap.

All the vendors at the “Love Melts Ice” market will donate their talent, art and time, said Maddy Flisk, co-founder of the Brass Strap.

There will be music and food, and organizers hope to once again raise thousands of dollars for those who need rent relief. They’ll raffle off services like flash tattoos and massages for $5 per entry.

Over the past couple of months, Flisk said, she has felt sustained by community. While the market is a great chance to pick up a gift or baked good for a Valentine, it’s also an opportunity for people to meet other community members who want to help, she said.

“I can feel how much more energy and just how much better my mental state is when I’m leaving a community organizing meeting or something similar,” Flisk said. “We’re hoping that people feel that love and feel that support with community there too.”

Other happenings:

Create for Community, Thursday, 5–8 p.m. at Silver Fern Minneapolis - 114 E. Hennepin Av.

San Valentins Market Party, Saturday, 11-3 p.m. at Mercado Central - 1515 E. Lake St.

In Love & Solidarity (For MIRAC), Saturday, 11–3 p.m. at Backstory Coffee - 528 N. Washington Av.

about the writer

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

News & Politics

Minnesota resistance movement says drawdown is ‘hard-fought community victory’

card image
Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Border czar Tom Homan said the ICE surge will soon end, but protest leaders say there’s a need for continued vigilance.

Minneapolis

Valentine’s Day events around Minneapolis take on the ‘horrors of the world’

card image

Minneapolis

Roper: Washington warned us about this moment. For America’s 250th, Minneapolis should lift him up.

Staff headshot
Eric Roper
card image