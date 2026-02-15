Homan: Local authorities’ cooperation with federal forces ‘a win’ in Minnesota as surge winds down

More than 1,000 federal immigration agents have left Minnesota, White House border czar Tom Homan said Sunday, as he applauded what he called additional coordination with Minnesota authorities as “a win.”
As of Monday and Tuesday, hundreds more federal officers are expected to leave Minnesota. Homan appeared Sunday morning on CBS’ “Face the Nation" and reflected on federal authorities’ massive immigration crackdown in the state over recent months.
Last week, Homan announced the phasing down of Operation Metro Surge, the Trump administration’s unprecedented immigration enforcement wave that started in December.
“I think things are going in the right direction, and I got faith they’ll continue that way,” Homan said.
As most of the thousands of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers that are currently working in Minnesota begin to depart, small teams of agents will still stay on the ground for a variety of continued initiatives, he said.
“We’ll get back to the original footprint with the exception of the agents there to do the fraud investigation, … the agents investigating the church issue where the people went into the church, they’ll stay and get that work done," Homan said, referring to a demonstration held at Cities Church in St. Paul last month.
There will also be “a small force, a security force” that will respond to scenes when federal agents are confronted by “agitators.”
Some federal agents also will remain temporarily “just to make sure the coordination, the agreements we have with local and state law enforcement stay in place and they respond to a public safety threat when needed.”