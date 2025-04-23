How changing landscape of college football manifests in the NFL draft

During an appearance on Omaha Productions’ “This is Football” at the annual NFL owners meetings in late March, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell alluded to mixed thoughts about some weighty topics in the football world.
“I think there’s a whole other conversation to be had about the young player nowadays looking for the easy button in the room and that’s more of an NIL, transfer portal — we won’t go there today," O’Connell said while answering a question about the secret to quarterback development.
Changes within college football are increasingly affecting the NFL, most obviously during draft season when a new, young batch of prospects with collegiate experiences increasingly different than the 30-year-old veterans they’ll soon call their teammates takes the direct spotlight for a month.
The draft begins Thursday night in Green Bay, Wis. Here’s a look at some of the numbers that show where some of the biggest changes in college football manifest, for good, bad or indifferent, at the NFL level.
More transfers becoming first-round picks
In 2020, quarterback Joe Burrow was drafted No. 1 overall by the Bengals.
He was coming off a championship-winning season at LSU in his second year starting under center for the Tigers. Burrow transferred as a graduate student from Ohio State after only 11 game appearances in two seasons there.
Since Burrow’s drafting — 18 months after the NCAA enacted the transfer portal in 2018 — 23 players with at least one transfer during their collegiate career, including from a junior college to a Division I program, have been selected in the first round.
Eighteen of those players transferred from one Power 5 school to another.