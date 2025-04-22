Takita Charles still remembers her son, Gophers tackle Aireontae Ersery, screaming at the family cookout.
“I’d heard this yell before when him and his sister were wrestling for the potato peeler,” Charles said. “She snatched it and kind of snagged his finger. … He had the same yell. I was so nervous that I ran up to the house.”
This time, Ersery was wearing a big smile. Then 17 years old, he had played football for only two years at Ruskin High School in Kansas City, Mo. But the Gophers came calling with an offer — Ersery’s first from a major program — and wanted him to visit campus to get him to commit.
“He stood up, ‘Minnesota just called me!’ ” Charles said. “He was so excited. I’ll never forget that day.”
Ersery quickly committed to the Gophers in June 2019, setting him on a path toward becoming one of the top college tackles in this weekend’s NFL draft. He has since blossomed into a 6-6, 331-pound wrecking ball capable of holding off Penn State’s Abdul Carter, a coveted pass rusher who is expected to be taken within the top five picks Thursday night.
That’s a far cry from the roughly 220-pound high school freshman who once sat inside Ruskin’s weight room with no intention of playing football.
“I came a long ways,” Ersery said. “I’m not the same guy when I first walked in here.”
Ersery could hear his name called Thursday night, too, or early in Friday’s second round. He’s widely expected to be the first Gophers draft pick this year, following the likes of safety Antoine Winfield Jr., center John Michael Schmitz and safety Tyler Nubin, all second-round picks.