Gophers’ Aireontae Ersery named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Ersery, a Kansas City, Mo., native, has started the past 38 games for the Gophers at left tackle. He suffered an ankle injury early in the first quarter on Friday at Wisconsin, returned to play briefly but missed the remainder of Minnesota’s 24-7 win. He is projected to be a first-round NFL draft choice and has accepted an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl, an indication he won’t use his final season of eligibility.