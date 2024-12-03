Gophers’ Aireontae Ersery named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Aireontae Ersery, a mainstay at offensive tackle for the Gophers over the past three seasons, was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year on Tuesday. He’s the first Gopher to earn the honor since Greg Eslinger in 2005 and was one of 17 Minnesota players honored as the Big Ten announced its awards and all-conference teams.
Koi Perich, a true freshman safety for the Gophers, was also a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and the media.
Ersery was named first-team All-Big Ten in votes by both the conference coaches and media members. True freshman safety Koi Perich also was a consensus first-team selection, while linebacker Cody Lindenberg earned first-team honors from the coaches and second-team recognition from the media. Cornerback Justin Walley received second-team honors from the coaches. Perich also received second-team honors from the media as a return specialist.
Gophers earning honorable mention were wide receiver Daniel Jackson, running back Darius Taylor, offensive linemen Tyler Cooper and Quinn Carroll, kicker Dragan Kesich, punter Mark Crawford, long snapper Alan Soukup, defensive linemen Anthony Smith, Danny Striggow, Jah Joyner and Jalen Logan-Redding, linebacker Maverick Baranowski and cornerback Ethan Robinson.
Ersery is one of the highest rated linemen in the nation according to Pro Football Focus. He is the No. 3 offensive lineman overall in the Big Ten and is No. 18 among FBS tackles. According to PFF, Ersery gave up only one sack and one quarterback hit in 398 opportunities during the 2024 season.
“He kind of makes it so you don’t have to worry about the left side of the line,” Gophers offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. said in November.
Ersery, a Kansas City, Mo., native, has started the past 38 games for the Gophers at left tackle. He suffered an ankle injury early in the first quarter on Friday at Wisconsin, returned to play briefly but missed the remainder of Minnesota’s 24-7 win. He is projected to be a first-round NFL draft choice and has accepted an invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl, an indication he won’t use his final season of eligibility.
“I want to go out there and compete against the best,” Ersery said.
Big Ten individual honors
Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Aireontae Ersery, Gophers
Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: Gabriel
Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Tyler Warren, Penn State
Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Smith
Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Abdul Carter, Penn State
Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Carter
Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Jay Higgins, Iowa
Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Dominic Zvada, Michigan
Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Eddie Czaplicki, USC
Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year: Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Dave McClain Coach of the Year: Cignetti
Bangura, others hit transfer portal
Running back Sieh Bangura, a former 1,000-yard rusher for Ohio University who transferred to the Gophers for the 2024 season, is leaving the Minnesota program and will enter the transfer portal, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Star Tribune.
In addition, four reserve walk-ons announced Tuesday on the X platform that they’re entering the transfer portal. They are long snapper Ryan Algrim, defensive back Jordan Greenhow, defensive lineman Jack Hawkinson and running back Zander Rockow.
Bangura rushed for 1,078 yards and 13 touchdowns for Ohio U. in 2022 and followed up with 811 yards and seven TDs in 2023. He played in only three games for the Gophers this season, rushing four times for 12 yards.
The NCAA transfer portal officially opens Monday, but players have been announcing their intentions ahead of time.
Fleck has a four-star quarterback and the top-ranked player in Minnesota in this class.