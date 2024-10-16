Gophers freshman safety Koi Perich has added a second weekly honor to his growing résumé, being named the Thorpe Award national defensive back of the week for his efforts in the Gophers’ 21-17 win on Saturday at UCLA.
Another honor for Gophers freshman Koi Perich, this time a national award
Koi Perich, a freshman from Esko, Minn., was named national defensive back of the week after intercepting two passes at UCLA.
Perich, who also was named Big Ten defensive player of the week, intercepted two passes — one that led to the Gophers’ go-ahead touchdown and one that sealed the victory on a Hail Mary pass on the game’s final play. The Esko, Minn., native also made two tackles and had 27 yards on six returns.
Perich’s late interception was his second in game-sealing circumstances. In the previous week’s 24-17 upset of No. 11 USC, Perich made a leaping pickoff in the end zone with 9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Perich has four interceptions this season, which leads the team and is tied for second nationally. That total also is the most ever by a Gophers freshman, topping the three by Kyle Theret in 2007 and by Crawford Jordan in 1994.
“It means a lot,” Perich said of the record. “To be on top of that with all the NFL safeties that have come here is pretty cool.”
Perich joins Kerry Brown as the only Gophers freshmen since at least 1990 to have multiple interceptions in a game.
Craig McDonald enters portal
Craig McDonald, a reserve back for the Gophers who previously played for Iowa State and Auburn, has entered the transfer portal. A former Minnehaha Academy standout from Minneapolis, McDonald appeared in one game this season and six in 2023 for the Gophers. He played for Auburn in 2022 and Iowa State in 2020 and ‘21.
Maryland starting time announced
The Gophers next game, Oct. 26 vs. Maryland at Huntington Bank Stadium, will have a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and will air on FS1. Minnesota has a bye this weekend.
Minnesota, led by senior star Abbey Murphy, is ranked No. 3 after a highly competitive series at No. 2 Ohio State.