Koi Perich, a true freshman safety from Esko, Minn., has played only seven games in his young Gophers football career but is making a big impact. On Monday, the Big Ten took notice.
Gophers freshman Koi Perich named Big Ten defensive player of the week
Perich had two interceptions in the comeback victory at UCLA and now has four picks for the season.
Perich was named the conference’s defensive player of the week for his performance in Minnesota’s 21-17 victory over UCLA on Saturday night in Pasadena, Calif.
Perich intercepted two passes — one in the third quarter that led to a field goal that tied the score 10-10, and another that sealed the victory on a Hail Mary pass as time expired. Perich also made two tackles and gained 27 yards on six returns.
“Guys, that’s what he does,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck told reporters after the game. “That’s what he does. I’ve never met a more confident person in my entire life. I’m glad he’s on our football team.”
Perich’s late interception was his second in game-sealing circumstances. In the previous week’s 24-17 upset of No. 11 USC, Perich made a leaping pickoff in the end zone with 9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Perich has four interceptions on the season, which leads the team. That total also is the most ever by a Gopher freshman, topping the three by Kyle Theret in 2007 and by Crawford Jordan in 1994.
“It means a lot,” Perich said of the record. “To be on top of that with all the NFL safeties that have come here is pretty cool.’’
Perich joins Kerry Brown as the only Gophers freshmen since at least 1990 to have multiple interceptions in a game. He also is the first Gophers freshman — and only the second ever — to be named Big Ten defensive player of the week, joining fellow safety Tyrone Carter, who was honored on Sept. 23, 1996.
