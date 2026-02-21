Gophers rain down threes to put away Rutgers, 80-61

As Gophers forward Bobby Durkin rained down three-pointers at Williams Arena, the maroon and gold faithful rained down “Bobby! Bobby!” chants on the junior forward.
Durkin’s second-half downpour included three consecutive three-point shots that helped the Gophers men’s basketball team defeat visiting Rutgers 80-61 on Saturday, Feb. 21.
The modest crowd that turned out to support the Gophers (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten) was rewarded with a dominant effort, marking Minnesota’s first back-to-back wins under coach Niko Medved since Jan. 3-6.
With four games left in the Big Ten regular season, this win may help the Gophers stay out of the conference cellar, where the bottom four teams open the first round of the conference tournament on Tuesday, March 10. Both Minnesota and Rutgers are on that bubble.
“One of our first goals is we want to avoid Tuesday in the Big Ten Tournament,” Medved said. “From where we’re at, that’s a good first goal. ... We knew this one was massive in that regard.”
“We’ve tried to frame that there’s a lot to play for,” Medved continued. “The biggest thing this group wanted to do is ... be the group that kind of changed the culture.”
Durkin’s third three-pointer lifted fans from their seats and increased the Gophers’ lead to 50-32 over Rutgers in the second half. Guard Isaac Asuma threw up three fingers to the crowd after hitting another trey during Minnesota’s next possession. Durkin finished with 12 points — all off four threes in the second half.
The Gophers shot 15-for-26 from beyond the arc to overcome a slow start. They missed their first five shots from the floor and committed seven turnovers before halftime.