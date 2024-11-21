Carter, 6-3 and 252 pounds, has been highly productive for the Nittany Lions. He is one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award, given to the nation’s best lineman. He leads the Big Ten with 17½ tackles for loss and is tied for third with eight sacks. He’s the star of a deep Penn State defense that allows 98.6 rushing yards (fifth fewest in FBS) and 13.6 points per game (sixth). The Gophers counter with Ersery, a nimble, 6-6, 335-pounder.