Vikings

Minnesotans to watch in the NFL draft

The list starts with DeLaSalle’s Jalen Travis, an offensive lineman whose older siblings were college basketball players.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 2:00AM
Iowa State offensive lineman Jalen Travis is a DeLaSalle graduate who began his college career at Princeton and ended it as an honorable mention All-Big 12 offensive lineman at Iowa State. (Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press)

This weekend, 257 football players will realize their dreams of becoming NFL draft picks, starting with Thursday night’s opening round in Green Bay, Wis., and finishing with Saturday’s seventh and final round.

Many will have connections to Minnesota, including former DeLaSalle product Jalen Travis, who is a mammoth blocker (6-8, 339 pounds) out of Iowa State and Princeton with a résumé that might be more impressive off the field.

On the field, his edge was formed as the fourth of five siblings who were all college athletes. Travis’ three older siblings, Jonah, Reid and Olivia, all played college basketball.

“Oh, crazy. Growing up, throwing elbows in the driveway,” Travis said March 1 at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. “Everything was a competition at dinner; we had to be the first one in the kitchen or get into the car, like everyone wanted the front seat. But I think that definitely, you know, made me who I am today.”

Last season, Travis drew the NFL’s attention after he was named honorable mention All-Big 12 at Iowa State upon transferring from Princeton, where he graduated with a degree in anthropology. He was invited to the Senior Bowl and the combine.

Among former Gophers players, tackle Aireontae Ersery is expected to be the first one drafted this year, projected in the second round.

Here are some other players with Minnesota connections to keep an eye on during the draft:

DB Justin Walley, Gophers

Walley (5-10, 190 pounds) was named a second-team All-Big Ten pick after a team-leading 10 pass deflections and two interceptions. He is experienced, starting 42 games over four years, and fast. His 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the combine ranked eighth out of the nation’s top 24 cornerbacks.

QB Max Brosmer, Gophers

Brosmer (6-2, 217 pounds) showed little difficulty stepping up to Big Ten competition, completing a program-record 268 passes this past season — with 18 touchdowns to six interceptions — after spending the previous five years at FCS New Hampshire. He is considered a possible Day 3, late-round draft pick Saturday.

CB Bilhal Kone, Apple Valley

Kone (6-1, 190 pounds) went the long route. The former do-it-all Apple Valley star played at Iowa Central Community College and FCS Indiana State before emerging the past two years at Western Michigan, where he had 18 passes defensed. His NFL.com draft profile projects him as a fourth-round pick Saturday.

DL Yahya Black, Marshall

Black (6-6, 336 pounds) was honorable mention All-Big Ten at Iowa each of the past two seasons, in which he amassed 12 tackles for losses, seven pass deflections and 4½ sacks as a run-stopping nose tackle. Evaluators likely will be drawn to his rare size. Only two other defensive linemen at the combine matched his 35-inch arm length.

LB Cody Lindenberg, Gophers

Lindenberg (6-2, 236 pounds) took part in a team-leading 94 tackles (45 solo) last fall after injury-shortened seasons in 2021 and 2023. The Anoka product was one of four Gophers who played in front of NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl in January, doing so one month after hernia surgery in December.

WR Daniel Jackson, Gophers

Jackson (5-11, 193 pounds) was the Gophers’ leading receiver each of the past two seasons, posting a career-high 863 yards last fall. He’s not the biggest or fastest receiver, but he proved his savviness as a route runner and ability to connect with multiple quarterbacks.

DL Jah Joyner, Gophers

Joyner (6-4, 262 pounds) was part of a standout 2020 recruiting class for coach P.J. Fleck that included Lindenberg, Jackson and Ersery. The Connecticut native flashed his potential with 12 sacks over the past two seasons; he was named honorable mention All-Big Ten both years.

Other draft-eligible players with Minnesota college ties include: DB Jack Henderson (Gophers), DL Danny Striggow (Gophers), WR Elijah Spencer (Gophers), TE Nick Kallerup (Gophers), OL Quinn Carroll (Gophers), OL Tyler Cooper (Gophers), CB Khai West (MSU Mankato), OL Marshall Foerner (MSU Mankato), DL Maven Kretche (MSU Mankato), TE Sam Pitz (Minnesota Duluth), OL Aiden Williams (Minnesota Duluth), P Mark Crawford (Gophers), K Dragan Kesich (Gophers).

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

