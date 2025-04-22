Minnesotans to watch in the NFL draft

This weekend, 257 football players will realize their dreams of becoming NFL draft picks, starting with Thursday night’s opening round in Green Bay, Wis., and finishing with Saturday’s seventh and final round.
Many will have connections to Minnesota, including former DeLaSalle product Jalen Travis, who is a mammoth blocker (6-8, 339 pounds) out of Iowa State and Princeton with a résumé that might be more impressive off the field.
On the field, his edge was formed as the fourth of five siblings who were all college athletes. Travis’ three older siblings, Jonah, Reid and Olivia, all played college basketball.
“Oh, crazy. Growing up, throwing elbows in the driveway,” Travis said March 1 at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. “Everything was a competition at dinner; we had to be the first one in the kitchen or get into the car, like everyone wanted the front seat. But I think that definitely, you know, made me who I am today.”
Last season, Travis drew the NFL’s attention after he was named honorable mention All-Big 12 at Iowa State upon transferring from Princeton, where he graduated with a degree in anthropology. He was invited to the Senior Bowl and the combine.
Among former Gophers players, tackle Aireontae Ersery is expected to be the first one drafted this year, projected in the second round.
Here are some other players with Minnesota connections to keep an eye on during the draft:
DB Justin Walley, Gophers
Walley (5-10, 190 pounds) was named a second-team All-Big Ten pick after a team-leading 10 pass deflections and two interceptions. He is experienced, starting 42 games over four years, and fast. His 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the combine ranked eighth out of the nation’s top 24 cornerbacks.