Linebacker Cody Lindenberg returned from December sports hernia surgery to run one more time on the University of Minnesota campus during Wednesday’s Gophers pro day.
Lindenberg, who did not run at the NFL scouting combine, was among 17 Gophers participating at the Larson Football Performance Complex, where smaller-school prospects joined them in trying to impress pro scouts. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said 73 NFL personnel were in attendance. They ranged from Vikings coaches Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores to Ravens senior secondary coach Chuck Pagano, the former Colts head coach.
“That’s a lot of people with eyes on you,” Fleck said.
“This is a very different pro day than when we first got here,” he added. “There were two NFL scouts, maybe, somewhere around that; maybe one CFL guy.”
Lindenberg, from Anoka, said he was pleased with the results, which included a 36.5-inch vertical jump, 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press and linebacker drills with a familiar face.
“It was great,” Lindenberg said. “Very happy with what happened and the numbers I put up. Position work with [Gophers linebackers] coach Mariano [Sori-Marin] went spectacular. I’m really glad we had the opportunity to work together again for one last time. It felt like old days.”
Lindenberg was one of a program-record six Gophers invited to the combine last month. He led the team in tackles for the first time last fall after injury-shortened seasons in 2021 and 2023.
“For me it’s just showing and explaining [to NFL teams] that there’s no injury that has been super gruesome or that I haven’t been able to bounce back from,” Lindenberg said. “Things have happened. There’s been setbacks. But I just think that makes me stronger and shows I can handle adversity.”