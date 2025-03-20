Gophers

Linebacker Cody Lindenberg runs at Gophers pro day to show he’s healthy after surgery

Defensive backs Jack Henderson and Ethan Robinson posted strong numbers while NFL personnel watched.

March 20, 2025 at 12:22AM
Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg participates in pro day at the University of Minnesota, where he said he was satisfied with the results. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Linebacker Cody Lindenberg returned from December sports hernia surgery to run one more time on the University of Minnesota campus during Wednesday’s Gophers pro day.

Lindenberg, who did not run at the NFL scouting combine, was among 17 Gophers participating at the Larson Football Performance Complex, where smaller-school prospects joined them in trying to impress pro scouts. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said 73 NFL personnel were in attendance. They ranged from Vikings coaches Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores to Ravens senior secondary coach Chuck Pagano, the former Colts head coach.

“That’s a lot of people with eyes on you,” Fleck said.

“This is a very different pro day than when we first got here,” he added. “There were two NFL scouts, maybe, somewhere around that; maybe one CFL guy.”

NFL scouts watch during Gophers pro day. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lindenberg, from Anoka, said he was pleased with the results, which included a 36.5-inch vertical jump, 20 reps on the 225-pound bench press and linebacker drills with a familiar face.

“It was great,” Lindenberg said. “Very happy with what happened and the numbers I put up. Position work with [Gophers linebackers] coach Mariano [Sori-Marin] went spectacular. I’m really glad we had the opportunity to work together again for one last time. It felt like old days.”

Lindenberg was one of a program-record six Gophers invited to the combine last month. He led the team in tackles for the first time last fall after injury-shortened seasons in 2021 and 2023.

“For me it’s just showing and explaining [to NFL teams] that there’s no injury that has been super gruesome or that I haven’t been able to bounce back from,” Lindenberg said. “Things have happened. There’s been setbacks. But I just think that makes me stronger and shows I can handle adversity.”

Henderson, Robinson have strong days

Fleck shouted out a few Gophers players he thought particularly boosted their stock in front of NFL evaluators, including defensive back Jack Henderson, who said his recent commitment to nutrition is among the reasons he was (unofficially) clocked in the high 4.4-second range during his 40-yard dash by at least one stopwatch in the audience.

“I think he opened a lot of eyes,” Fleck said. “You talk about the dedication and sacrifice he made the last eight, nine weeks and staying true to that, and seeing his physique and what he looks like.”

Cornerback Ethan Robinson, who transferred from Bucknell last year, nearly leapt out of the weight room with a 42-inch vertical that topped everyone in attendance and would’ve ranked second among prospects at this year’s NFL scouting combine.

“I didn’t know he had it in him,” defensive back Justin Walley said. “He told me he was going to put up a 43. ... Forty-two is still crazy.”

Gophers tackle Quinn Carroll put up 31 reps on the 225-pound bench press, which would’ve tied for fourth among players at the combine.

Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery watches during pro day because he already had good results from the NFL scouting combine. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ersery lets combine numbers stand

Aireontae Ersery, the Gophers’ boisterous 6-foot-6, 330-pound blindside blocker, let his combine performance do most of the talking. Despite being one of the heaviest linemen running, he reached 19.76 miles per hour — the fourth-fastest top speed — during a 40-yard dash that ranked sixth, per the NFL.

“Man, I was getting videos sent to me like, ‘That’s a very big guy moving at that speed!‘ ” Ersery said. “But you always feel like you can do better. That’s just chasing greatness.”

On Wednesday, Ersery only ran through O-line drills, which were orchestrated by Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper.

Brosmer shouts out his targets

After passing drills, quarterback Max Brosmer, a former two-star recruit who transferred to the Gophers from FCS program New Hampshire, turned to NFL scouts and shouted out all of the running backs, receivers and tight ends who caught for him. That included the smaller-school prospects such as Minnesota Duluth tight end Sam Pitz and Wisconsin-La Crosse receiver Jack Struder.

“Really important,” Brosmer said. “The NFL personnel … they’re probably a little more familiar with guys at Minnesota than smaller schools, and I’m from a smaller school and I understand it’s hard to get out of that picture and become a part of this.”

Other Gophers participating included receivers Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer, edge rusher Jah Joyner, defensive lineman Danny Striggow, offensive lineman Tyler Cooper, punter Mark Crawford, tight end Nick Kallerup, kicker Dragan Kesich and running backs Marcus Major and Jaren Mangham.

