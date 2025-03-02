INDIANAPOLIS – Gophers cornerback Justin Walley ran the 10th-fastest time among the 39 defensive backs sprinting in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, reaching 23 miles per hour over 4.4 seconds.
Gophers’ Justin Walley shows off top 10 speed; Max Brosmer, Daniel Jackson sit out NFL testing
DeLaSalle’s Jalen Travis also has the NFL’s attention after a strong season at Iowa State.
But Walley, an experienced ball hawk, pointed to a different strength after he deflected 27 passes in 49 games for the University of Minnesota.
“My IQ,” Walley said. “A lot of the times, it just so happens I’m in the right spot, but there’s a lot of meaning and depth behind where I’m at. I’m pretty much always in the right spot in the right time.”
Walley found himself in front of coaches and executives in formal 20-minute meetings with the Colts, Buccaneers, Rams and Falcons this week. He said he met informally with 15 other teams.
He credited the Gophers as one of a program-record six combine invitees, including offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, receiver Daniel Jackson, edge rusher Jah Joyner, quarterback Max Brosmer and linebacker Cody Lindenberg.
“We all started out as not that good of players,” Walley said. “I know I wasn’t that big of a recruit, I’m pretty sure Cody wasn’t, and we all developed into some pretty good players. It just shows the culture we have and the dedication we have at the University of Minnesota.”
Walley only ran at the combine because of a right wrist injury that still requires a cast. He said he’s unsure whether he’ll do other testing for NFL scouts at the Gophers' March 19 pro day.
“I get a CT scan the week before pro day,” Walley said. “It all depends on how that goes.”
Brosmer, Jackson sit out timed drills
Neither Brosmer, a one-year Gophers starter, nor Jackson, his leading receiver who caught 75 passes for 863 yards and four touchdowns last season, participated in timed drills Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Brosmer only participated in throwing sessions with other quarterbacks, while Jackson appeared to sit out all timed and receiver drills.
Jackson was one of six receivers, and Brosmer one of five quarterbacks, who did not run the 40-yard dash Saturday. Lindenberg cited ongoing recovery from hernia surgery as his reason for not running Thursday.
DeLaSalle’s Travis has NFL’s attention
Offensive lineman Jalen Travis, a Minneapolis native and DeLaSalle graduate, made the most of his final collegiate season at Iowa State to capture the NFL’s attention. He earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention, followed by invites to the Senior Bowl and combine. Travis previously spent four seasons at Princeton, where he graduated with a degree in anthropology.
He’ll take the field Sunday with other offensive linemen to run drills in Indianapolis following a week of talking to NFL teams, including the Eagles, Steelers and Bengals.
“I like to tell teams you’re getting a humbled, dedicated worker,” Travis said. “Someone who’s going to show up every single day and be the same Jalen. Someone who is going to contribute to your organization Day One both as an on-the-field guy but also a locker room guy.”
Minnesota lost a 19-point second-half lead, but that final shot kept the team's road winning streak alive.