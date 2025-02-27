Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg, recovering from hernia surgery, won’t run at NFL scouting combine

INDIANAPOLIS - Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg will not run drills Thursday with other linebackers at the NFL scouting combine.
Lindenberg, one of six Gophers invitees, still hopes to impress evaluators during interviews this week.
Lindenberg, the Gophers' leading tackler last season as a redshirt senior, is recovering from Dec. 2 sports hernia surgery, his agent, Blake Baratz, told the Star Tribune on Wednesday. Lindenberg said he plans to run every drill at Gophers pro day March 19.
He is hoping to impress NFL coaches and scouts during sit-down interviews in Indianapolis. That has consumed his thoughts this week.
But he allowed himself a brief moment to enjoy the fact that he’s on the NFL’s doorstep as part of a program-record six Gophers players at the combine.
“It hit me [Tuesday] night,” Lindenberg said. “I was sitting in bed, trying to think of the spot I’m in. … It’s hard in the moment. You’ve got so much going on. You want to focus on the film study, playbook. How can I show these coaches what I’ve learned through my career and really show the character that you are?”
Lindenberg, an Anoka native, showed some of his character at the Senior Bowl last month, when he gutted through an ongoing recovery to play in the annual college all-star practices and game. He has since spoken with reps for the Lions, Patriots and Steelers, among other teams.
After emerging from injury-shortened seasons in 2021 and 2023, his resilience should be an easy sell for NFL teams.
“The hardships, the good times,” Lindenberg said, “everything has prepared you for this whether you know it or not or whether you’re being intentional with it or not. It all builds up to this moment. … It’s the work that really sets you apart.”
Lindenberg is joined this week by five Gophers teammates: quarterback Max Brosmer, receiver Daniel Jackson, defensive end Jah Joyner, tackle Aireontae Ersery and defensive back Justin Walley. He also ran into former Gophers defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III — the new D-line coach for the Arizona Cardinals — in Indianapolis.
Lindenberg wouldn’t mind staying in Minnesota should the Vikings draft him.
“It’d be unbelievable,” Lindenberg said. “That’s a big thing for me is my family and the support around me. Just be able to play alongside a former Gopher as well in [Vikings linebacker] Blake Cashman. I didn’t have the opportunity to play alongside him with the Gophers, but I’ve had many, many great talks with him about life and football in general.”
Cashman and Lindenberg are represented by the same agency, the Minneapolis-based Institute For Athletes, which also hooked up Lindenberg with one of his favorite players, former All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly, for a Zoom call to talk shop.
“I was nervous I was going to talk too much,” Lindenberg said.
Wherever he ends up, Lindenberg will bring Minnesota via the 612 tattoo on his left arm.
“I keep that with me at all times,” he said.
Joyner aiming for 4.5-second speed
Joyner, a 6-5, 265-pound edge rusher, is rooming with Lindenberg in Indianapolis this week. The long-limbed pass rusher is hoping to show NFL teams during Thursday’s drills that he offers more than size.
“I’m a big guy, but I’m hoping to showcase my speed as well,” Joyner said. “I definitely want to run [the 40-yard dash] in the 4.5s, and I definitely think I should be able to.”
Joyner pointed out that four of the Gophers at the combine came from the same recruiting class.
“It just shows you the development at Minnesota throughout the years,” he said. “The Class of 2020 was a great class for us.”
Maye named D-I assistant coach
This week, former Gophers receiver K.J. Maye, a Mobile, Ala., native, was named receivers coach at North Alabama, a Division I FCS program.
Maye, who caught 73 passes for 773 yards and five touchdowns for the Gophers in 2015, has been an offensive coordinator at his Mobile high school since 2020.
