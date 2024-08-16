Keeping linebacker Cody Lindenberg healthy could spark Gophers’ defensive turnaround

The line of succession in the Gophers’ linebacker room was straightforward back in 2022. Fifth-year senior Mariano Sori-Marin would lead the corps for his final season, then hand the reins over to Cody Lindenberg, a third-year sophomore who had earned a starting job and shown the potential of being a future All-Big Ten performer.
Fate, though, had other ideas for Lindenberg. A week before the 2023 season opener against Nebraska, the Anoka native suffered a hamstring injury that would bedevil him throughout the fall. He was limited to four games, leaving the Gophers without productivity and leadership at a position that lost much of its depth to the transfer portal, forcing them to use inexperienced players.
As this year’s Aug. 29 opener against North Carolina quickly approaches, Lindenberg is determined to make the type of impact that eluded him last fall. He’s dealt with the frustrations, rehabbed his leg back to full health and embraced the approach of making the most of the opportunities that lie ahead.
“You can’t worry about what happened in the past,” Lindenberg said this week. “You can only worry about what you do now to set up a better future for yourself.’’
That future, if you listen to those judging individual awards, could be a productive one. The speedy 6-3, 240-pounder has been named to watch list for the Butkus Award (top linebacker) and the Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player).
In addition, writer Bruce Feldman of The Athletic named Lindenberg as No. 72 on his college football “Freaks List,” a compilation of 101 players who stand out because of their athletic feats. Feldman wrote of Lindenberg: “His pro shuttle time [in Gophers testing] was 4.00 — no linebacker has moved that quick at the NFL combine since 2019, when WVU’s David Long did it in 3.97 seconds.”
Lindenberg is flattered by the recognition but doesn’t dwell on it.
“It’s great to be recognized for these national trophies,” he said. “It’s something to be proud of and something to chase after, but at the end of the day, we are out here getting better as a team. It’s not just an individual thing for myself. It’s about the guys around me.”
The guys around him — most notably linebackers Maverick Baranowski and Devon Williams — had to fend for themselves last season when Lindenberg was shelved. Not surprisingly, Minnesota’s defense suffered without the veteran’s presence. The Gophers ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense at 13.8 points allowed per game in 2022. Last year, they were tied for 69th at 26.7 points allowed.
Giving while leading
Lindenberg’s leadership doesn’t end when he’s away from football. Through a name, image and likeness deal with Team IFA, he’s giving back to the Dylan Witschen Foundation, which honors the life of a former Anoka High School player by funding local scholarships and cancer research at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For every tackle Lindenberg makes this season, Minneapolis real estate agent Isaac Johnson will donate $25 to the foundation, up to $2,500. People also can pledge money to the foundation on its Pledge it Page.
“I’m very excited to be able to do this for a cause bigger than myself,” said Lindenberg, who last year donated 100% of his NIL merchandise sales to the foundation. “None of this is for me. It’s all for Dylan.”
Mastering the defense
Coach P.J. Fleck is hopeful that Lindenberg’s return will help with the transition to new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who replaced Joe Rossi after Rossi left for Michigan State.
“His leadership, and I know that’s cliché,” Fleck said when asked how Lindenberg makes a difference. “His attention to detail, his focus, the ability to bring out the best of the guys that maybe haven’t had as much experience. He’s taking his mastery of the defense to a different level.”
Lindenberg realizes that leading by example is a part of his role, but he also knows that he can help the defense improve if he sets the vocal tone, too.
“I’ve always been a person that does the right things, but at that point, it’s not good enough anymore, right?” he said. “You can show everybody what to do, but you’ve got to bring people along with you. It’s all about being a commander.”
