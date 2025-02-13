Six Gophers players invited to this month's NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL released the list of 329 prospects invited to its annual scouting combine Thursday, and six Gophers players made the cut.
Six Gophers players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine
The league released the full list of 329 invitees for the top pre-draft event, which runs from Feb. 24-March 3 in Indianapolis.
It’s the most prospects Minnesota has had invited to the event since the inception of a centralized combine in 1985. The Gophers had five invitees in 2001 and 2002.
Quarterback Max Brosmer, wide receiver Daniel Jackson, offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery, defensive lineman Jah Joyner, linebacker Cody Lindenberg and defensive back Justin Walley are the Gophers draft hopefuls who will get to showcase their skills at the event.
The Gophers' six invitees are the fifth-most in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (15), Oregon (12), Michigan (9) and Iowa (7).
The combine runs from Feb. 24 to March 3 in Indianapolis. Television coverage begins at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 on NFL Network, with defensive line and linebacker drills taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium throughout the afternoon and evening.
Ersery, the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, is considered one of the top prospects at his position in this year’s draft.
He spent his entire five-year collegiate career at Minnesota, starting the final 38 games at left tackle. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Ersery as the seventh-best offensive tackle in this year’s draft class; the Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him No. 50 overall on his big board.
Ersery was also a member of Bruce Feldman’s 2024 “Freaks List” for the Athletic, where he was touted as having a 412-pound bench press.
“He kind of makes it so you don’t have to worry about the left side of the line,” Gophers offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. said in November.
Lindenberg is the next highest-rated among Gophers prospects. Kiper has him first off the list for his top 10 off-ball linebackers.
The homegrown product from Anoka, Lindenberg also spent five years at Minnesota. He led the team in tackles (94) in 2024 after a hamstring injury sidelined him for nine games the previous season.
Lindenberg was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. Walley, also on the combine invite list, was a second-team honoree.
Brosmer, Jackson and Joyner did not receive first-or second-team Big Ten honors but were pivotal parts of the Gophers' 8-5 finish.
Brosmer, a graduate transfer from New Hampshire, set a single-season Gophers record for completions (268) and finished the season with the third-most single-season passing yards (2,828).
Jackson was Brosmer’s leading receiving target with 75 catches for 863 yards and four touchdowns.
Joyner forced a team-leading two fumbles, had nine quarterback hurries and made seven pass breakups.
The Gophers have had 15 players drafted in the past five years. Safety Tyler Nubin was the lone selection in 2024 when the Giants drafted him No. 47 overall.
Ersery could be the Gophers' first first-round selection since wide receiver Rashod Bateman went to the Ravens with the 27th pick in 2021.
