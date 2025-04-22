Vikings

Podcast: What could the NFL draft look like for the NFC North?

To kick off NFL draft week, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, Emily Leiker and Michael Rand made three rounds of picks for the Vikings and their three NFC North rivals.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 1:00PM
Staff writers at the Minnesota Star Tribune put their Kwesi Adofo-Mensah hats on play GM in a three-round NFL mock draft.

On the final pre-NFL draft installment of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, Emily Leiker and Michael Rand of the Minnesota Star Tribune simulate a three-round mock draft for the NFC North using Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator.

Are the Vikings and the Lions looking at the same prospects? Who trades back? How will the Bears draft to help quarterback Caleb Williams? Will the Packers draft a wide receiver early?

It’s part real analysis, part fun, part “Could this actually happen?” ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis.

More NFL draft coverage:

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

