Quarterback Rich Gannon, a former Viking and 2002 league MVP with the Raiders, was the 98th pick by the Patriots in 1987. Hall of Fame edge rusher Kevin Greene was the 113th pick by the Rams in 1985. Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson was the 105th pick by the Giants in 1976. Hall of Fame receiver Cliff Branch was the 98th pick by the Raiders in 1972. And Joe Theismann, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Washington, was the 99th pick by the Dolphins in 1971.