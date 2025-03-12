Thirteen years, one playoff win and $293,969,288 after being drafted 102nd overall, Kirk Cousins has fetched the Vikings the 97th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft.
Vikings get their compensation for Kirk Cousins’ departure: the 97th pick in the NFL draft
The Vikings received a third-round draft pick for Cousins signing with the Falcons last year. There have been quite a few gems available near that spot.
That’s what the league awarded the Vikings as a league-high compensatory pick for losing Cousins to Atlanta in free agency a year ago. And, yes, “losing” is a loose term since the Vikings had already decided they no longer wanted Cousins when the Falcons shocked everyone but themselves by outbidding nobody but themselves en route to giving Cousins a four-year, $180 million deal with $90 million in guarantees.
As Atlanta’s buyer’s remorse was settling in almost immediately, the Vikings served their final penance at the altar of Cousins’ golden contract pen by taking a $28 million dead-money hit in 2024.
Now, the Vikings get to spend their Cousins rebate by going shopping for the 97th draft pick at the end of April. It’s one of only four picks they have, and their highest after being slotted at No. 24 in the first round.
What can they hope to achieve with this third-round selection?
Look no further than what Detroit did with that pick just three years ago. In general manager Brad Holmes’ second draft, he used the 97th pick on safety Kerby Joseph.
The same Kerby Joseph who led the league in interceptions (nine) while earning first-team All-Pro honors and finishing sixth in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting for the 15-win Lions in 2024.
The Vikings have had the 97th pick twice since the modern-era draft began with the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
In 1996, they chose Hunter Goodwin, a tackle from Texas A&M. He was drafted as a guard, but became a 6-5, 268-pound blocking tight end. He played eight seasons, the first three and last two with the Vikings. In 119 games, he started 54 times, catching 37 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
In 1979, the Vikings used the 97th overall pick on Stanford quarterback Steve Dils, who went 6-9 as a starter in 47 games with the Vikings before being traded to the Rams during the 1984 season. He was in L.A. through 1987 and played his final season in Atlanta in 1988. Dils’ career record was 10-17 with a 51.9% completion percentage, 27 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.
There are mostly non-descript players littering the 97th overall pick through the years. But there also have been quite a few gems who were still on the board and were selected not long after the 97th pick.
Trey Hendrickson, the reigning NFL sack king, was the 103rd pick by the Saints in 2017. Running back Devonta Freeman was the 103rd pick by the Falcons in 2014. Former Viking Everson Griffen, who had 79½ sacks in 11 years in Minnesota, was the 100th pick in 2010.
Quarterback Rich Gannon, a former Viking and 2002 league MVP with the Raiders, was the 98th pick by the Patriots in 1987. Hall of Fame edge rusher Kevin Greene was the 113th pick by the Rams in 1985. Hall of Fame linebacker Harry Carson was the 105th pick by the Giants in 1976. Hall of Fame receiver Cliff Branch was the 98th pick by the Raiders in 1972. And Joe Theismann, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Washington, was the 99th pick by the Dolphins in 1971.
In 2012, the Dolphins selected running back Lamar Miller 97th. He became a Pro Bowl player. The Texans got another Pro Bowl player, center Ben Jones, at No. 99. Cousins followed three picks later en route to eventually overtaking No. 2 overall pick Robert Griffin III, becoming a Pro Bowl player and maximizing his career earnings far beyond his teams’ on-field successes.
So, technically, the Vikings could draft the next Kirk Cousins 97th overall. But don’t fret, salary cap worrywarts. Believe it or not, even Kirko Chainz came out of the draft with a team-friendly contract of four years, $2.6 million and only $473,000 guaranteed.
