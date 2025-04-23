Vikings

Ben Goessling’s Vikings mock draft: What can Minnesota do with only four picks?

The Vikings begin the 2025 NFL draft with just four selections, but figure to be active in building their draft supply and filling needs on a veteran roster.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 23, 2025 at 5:26PM
From left, Georgia safety Malaki Starks, North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel and Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon are possible first-round picks for the Vikings. (The Associated Press)

After committing more than $300 million of contracts to veteran players during a free agency bonanza, the Vikings are preparing for what figures to be a quieter draft than usual. It’s certainly not likely to rival last year’s frenzy, when the Vikings moved up one spot to No. 10 to make J.J. McCarthy the highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history and moved up another six spots (from the No. 23 pick they’d already acquired in another trade) to select edge rusher Dallas Turner.

They begin with just four picks: No. 24 (first round), No. 97 (third round), No. 139 (fifth round) and No. 187 (sixth round). But the Vikings figure to be active, both in terms of building their draft supply and filling needs on a veteran roster that’s moving forward with a second-year quarterback.

The draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network on Thursday (Round 1, 7 p.m.), Friday (Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m.) and Saturday (Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m.).

First round: No. 27 overall

Acquired with Nos. 91 and 136 from Baltimore in exchange for No. 24.

Malaki Starks, S, Georgia. He’s played safety, nickel and corner, showing he can move into the box, handle deep coverage and master a defense. Starks was one of the key communicators in Kirby Smart’s check-based defense at Georgia. “They do a really good job of having different things [in their defense],” Starks said of the Bulldogs in a pre-draft media availability outside Lambeau Field on Wednesday. “It think it prepared me to play any system.”

Sound like a player who’d be a fit for Brian Flores? With Harrison Smith possibly in his last season, Josh Metellus in a contract year and Camryn Bynum in Indianapolis, the Vikings could use another investment at a position group Flores features. Starks said Wednesday he had a “really good interview” with the Vikings at the combine, spending time with Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He could be a match for them in the first round.

Other possibilities:

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State. He’s played all five positions in college, and could be the Vikings’ first-round pick if they wanted to put him at left guard as the final piece of their offensive line makeover. He was a tackle in college, but his size (6-6, 305) makes him a better fit to play guard in the NFL.

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon: The Vikings visited with him at the combine, and are believed to be interested in the tackle, who showed quickness and smarts to succeed as a pass rusher for the Ducks last season. Even after signing Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, the Vikings have continued to do their homework at defensive tackle; Harmon could be their choice in the first round.

Third round: No. 91 overall

Acquired with Nos. 27 and 136 from Baltimore in exchange for No. 24.

Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona. He visited Minnesota on a top-30 prospect trip this month, after playing both tackle spots and right guard in college. The 6-4, 336-pound lineman might become a guard in the NFL; the Vikings would work with him to develop enough strength to adequately handle the tackles he’d face in the league.

Related Coverage

Vikings

Mark Craig’s first-round NFL mock draft: What will the Vikings do at No. 24?

Sports

RandBall: The Vikings are drafting this week for 2026 and beyond

Vikings

Souhan: What should the Vikings do with the No. 24 pick - keep it or trade it?

Other possibilities:

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State. He’s only 5-11, but the versatility he’s shown to play across the formation could make him an intriguing target for the Vikings, who might need another young wide receiver. Williams ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, and while he’d need to improve his footwork in the NFL, his deep speed and versatility could catch the Vikings’ eye.

Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland. The tackle measured just 6-1 at the combine, but led all defensive linemen with 29 bench press reps. He said at the combine he models his game after Hargrave; the Vikings could draft Phillips to learn under Hargrave at the beginning of his career before eventually succeeding him.

Third round: No. 97 overall

Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State. Even after bringing back Byron Murphy Jr., signing Isaiah Rodgers and adding Jeff Okudah in free agency, the Vikings could follow the old Mike Zimmer axiom about cornerbacks and add “just one more” here. Hancock would give them a competitive cover corner who can play multiple spots in the defense and flashed a 41½-inch vertical at Ohio State’s pro day.

Other possibilities:

Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia. If the Vikings don’t address safety in the first round, they could come back to the position on Day 2 with Sanker, who’s impressed scouts with his professionalism. He had shoulder surgery before the 2023 season, and the Vikings would have to feel good about his tackling ability after the injury.

Marcus Mbow, G, Purdue. The Vikings brought Mbow to Minnesota on a top-30 prospect visit, and could take a look at him in the third round as the final piece of their offensive line overhaul. He’s on the smaller side (6-4, 305), which could lead to concerns about how he’ll handle NFL defensive tackles, but he’s shown good movement skill that should help in the run game.

Fifth round: No. 136 overall

Acquired with Nos. 27 and 91 from Baltimore in exchange for No. 24.

Brashard Smith, RB, TCU. The Vikings brought the 5-foot-10 speedster in for a top-30 visit, after he ran for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns following his transfer from Miami last season. He switched positions from receiver to running back at TCU and ran a 4.39 40 at the combine; he could join Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason as a big-play option in the backfield.

Other possibilities:

Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska. Robinson posted seven sacks last year at Nebraska, largely as a product of his hustle and strong hands. He’s not the longest-armed tackle, but he makes up for some of his stocky build with his physical playing style.

R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson. Mickens’ father, Ray, was a 10-year cornerback who intercepted 11 passes in 146 games; the younger Mickens showed strong instincts as a coverage safety at Clemson, before running a 4.49 40 at the combine. He’s built better to be a deep safety than an in-the-box force.

Fifth round: No. 139 overall

Kaimon Rucker, OLB, North Carolina. Rucker is only 6-foot-2, which might lead teams to shy away from him as an edge rusher, but he posted a pass rush win rate of 18.6%, according to Pro Football Focus. His size and struggles against the run mean he’d likely be a pass rush specialist in the NFL, but after losing Pat Jones II in free agency, the Vikings could use some pass rush depth.

Other possibilities:

Jalen Rivers, T, Miami. Rivers might fit best as a guard in the NFL, given the fact he’s only 6-5, but he could play tackle in a pinch, and use his technique to succeed at the NFL level. He’s dealt with injuries throughout his college career, so the Vikings would have to feel good about him from a medical perspective.

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse. The Vikings brought Gadsden in on a top-30 visit; he’s the son of former Dolphins receiver Oronde Gadsden, and he’d likely join the team as a receiving tight end who’d have some work to do in the blocking game.

Sixth round: No. 187 overall

Benjamin Yurosek, TE, Georgia. The 6-4, 245-pound tight end is a strong blocker who’s shown he can box out defenders for contested catches. He’s unlikely to be a dynamic playmaker in the NFL, and might benefit from adding some size to last as a blocker, but he could develop as a third tight end for the Vikings.

Other possibilities

Da’Quan Felton, WR, Virginia Tech. He’d be a project, but he’d be the kind of height-weight-speed player (6-4, 213, with a 4.43 40) that the Vikings could take a chance on late, if they’re looking for a different type of player for their wide receiver room.

Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan. If the Vikings want another physical running back, Mullings (who came to Minnesota on a top-30 visit) could be worth a look. He ran for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns for Michigan last season, and weighed in at 226 pounds at the combine.

Watch Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, Emily Leiker and Michael Rand of the Minnesota Star Tribune simulate a three-round mock draft for the NFC North:

about the writer

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Ben Goessling’s Vikings mock draft: What can Minnesota do with only four picks?

card image

The Vikings begin the 2025 NFL draft with just four selections, but figure to be active in building their draft supply and filling needs on a veteran roster.

Vikings

Here are the Vikings’ top needs in the 2025 NFL draft

card image

Sports

RandBall: The Vikings are drafting this week for 2026 and beyond

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image