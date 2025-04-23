After committing more than $300 million of contracts to veteran players during a free agency bonanza, the Vikings are preparing for what figures to be a quieter draft than usual. It’s certainly not likely to rival last year’s frenzy, when the Vikings moved up one spot to No. 10 to make J.J. McCarthy the highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history and moved up another six spots (from the No. 23 pick they’d already acquired in another trade) to select edge rusher Dallas Turner.