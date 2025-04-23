After committing more than $300 million of contracts to veteran players during a free agency bonanza, the Vikings are preparing for what figures to be a quieter draft than usual. It’s certainly not likely to rival last year’s frenzy, when the Vikings moved up one spot to No. 10 to make J.J. McCarthy the highest-drafted quarterback in franchise history and moved up another six spots (from the No. 23 pick they’d already acquired in another trade) to select edge rusher Dallas Turner.
They begin with just four picks: No. 24 (first round), No. 97 (third round), No. 139 (fifth round) and No. 187 (sixth round). But the Vikings figure to be active, both in terms of building their draft supply and filling needs on a veteran roster that’s moving forward with a second-year quarterback.
The draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network on Thursday (Round 1, 7 p.m.), Friday (Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m.) and Saturday (Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m.).
First round: No. 27 overall
Acquired with Nos. 91 and 136 from Baltimore in exchange for No. 24.
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia. He’s played safety, nickel and corner, showing he can move into the box, handle deep coverage and master a defense. Starks was one of the key communicators in Kirby Smart’s check-based defense at Georgia. “They do a really good job of having different things [in their defense],” Starks said of the Bulldogs in a pre-draft media availability outside Lambeau Field on Wednesday. “It think it prepared me to play any system.”
Sound like a player who’d be a fit for Brian Flores? With Harrison Smith possibly in his last season, Josh Metellus in a contract year and Camryn Bynum in Indianapolis, the Vikings could use another investment at a position group Flores features. Starks said Wednesday he had a “really good interview” with the Vikings at the combine, spending time with Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He could be a match for them in the first round.
Other possibilities:
Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State. He’s played all five positions in college, and could be the Vikings’ first-round pick if they wanted to put him at left guard as the final piece of their offensive line makeover. He was a tackle in college, but his size (6-6, 305) makes him a better fit to play guard in the NFL.