Vikings

Here are the Vikings’ top needs in the 2025 NFL draft

The Vikings have just four picks: No. 24 (first round), No. 97 (third round), No. 139 (fifth round) and No. 187 (sixth round). But they need depth and youth at several positions.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 23, 2025 at 5:15PM
Coach Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings overhauled their offensive line and return key members of their secondary, but those remain areas of need in the draft. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Here are the Vikings’ top needs to address heading into the NFL draft on Thursday (Round 1, 7 p.m.), Friday (Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m.) and Saturday (Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m.). The draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Top offensive needs

Guard: The Vikings overhauled their offensive line this offseason, signing Ryan Kelly and Will Fries away from the Colts, but they could still look for one more player on the left side to compete with Blake Brandel for a starting job.

Running back: This isn’t a pressing need after the Vikings’ trade for Jordan Mason, but they could still look for a young back who could grow over the next year or two and be ready for a larger role once Aaron Jones is done.

Wide receiver: Jordan Addison could still face a three-game suspension as a result of his DUI in Los Angeles last July, and the Vikings could use depth at the position even if Addison is healthy.

Tight end: They’re set at the top of the lineup with T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver, but could look to their future at the position, with Oliver set to hit free agency after this season and Hockenson looking for a better season in his first full year back from his December 2023 torn ACL.

Top defensive needs

Cornerback: The Vikings signed Byron Murphy Jr. to a contract extension. They’ll get Mekhi Blackmon back, and they added Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah. But a solid young corner is still a need, and could be a first-round target.

Defensive tackle: Even after signing Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave to go with Harrison Phillips, the Vikings could look for a young player for the group. They’ve done plenty of work on the position, and might find solid options in the first round.

Safety: Harrison Smith is back for Year 14, and the Vikings re-signed Theo Jackson to help replace Camryn Bynum. But with Smith’s future uncertain after 2025 and Josh Metellus heading into a contract year, the Vikings could spend a high pick on a position that Brian Flores uses heavily.

Edge rusher: This is mostly for depth, with Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner on the roster. But the Vikings saw Pat Jones II leave in free agency, and Van Ginkel will be a free agent after this year. They could explore a developmental pass rusher.

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Minnesota Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

