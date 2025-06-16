Eat & Drink

The James Beard Awards are tonight, and here’s who we’re watching

Five Twin Cities restaurants and chefs are represented at the prestigious culinary awards.

By Joy Summers and

Nancy Ngo

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 16, 2025 at 9:34PM
Gavin Kaysen is named Best Chef Midwest at James Beard awards. Chef/owner of Spoon and Stable and Bellecour won at the "Oscars of the food world." He's the fifth Minnesota chef to win in the category.
Minnesota is well-represented at tonight's James Beard Awards

Minnesota is well-represented at tonight’s James Beard Awards, largely considered the Oscars of the food world." The ceremony is held at the Lyric Opera in Chicago starting at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the event, which we’re covering from Chicago. Follow @stribgoingout for live updates.

How to watch

The event will be livestreamed on Eater’s website and Instagram account. Among the hosts is Minnesotan Andrew Zimmern, whose Intuitive Content production company was nominated for a James Beard media award for “Hope in the Water,” his three-part PBS documentary.

Who’s up for awards?

On the national scene, we have two contenders:

Bûcheron is nominated for Best New Restaurant and will compete against nine other finalists from Denver, Seattle, Houston, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Washington, Winter Park, Fla., New York City and Helena, Mont. The French corner restaurant in Minneapolis’ Kingfield neighborhood is from spouses Jeanie Janas Ritter and chef Adam Ritter.

And Minneapolis natural wine bar Bar Brava is one of only five nominees in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Owner Dan Rice opened the bar on Washington Avenue in 2019.

Three of the five nominees for Best Chef: Midwest are from the Twin Cities.

This is the third nomination for Diane Moua of Diane’s Place, a morning-through-night restaurant that blends Moua’s pastry and fine-dining experience with a celebration of Hmong dishes she ate growing up. Her other nominations came on the national level for her work as a pastry chef.

Karyn Tomlinson of Myriel is representing her St. Paul restaurant at the awards for the first time. Myriel has drawn national praise in recent years for its Scandinavian- and Minnesota-informed cuisine. This is Tomlinson’s first nomination; she’s been a semifinalist four times.

And it’s the first nomination for Shigeyuki Furukawa of Kado no Mise. Furukawa is one of only a few in the country formally trained in the culinary art of kaiseki, which emphasizes seasonal dishes using a variety of techniques.

Impact Awards

On Sunday, the James Beard Foundation held its inaugural Impact Awards, recognize “changemakers actively working to push for standards that create a more equitable, sustainable, and economically viable restaurant industry and food system for producers, workers, and consumers alike.” U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who represents Minnesota’s Second Congressional District, was one of five honorees.

Although Craig did not attend the ceremony in Chicago — the hunt was still on for the suspect in the shootings of state House DFL leader Melissa Hortman her husband Mark and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette — she did send a statement accepting the award:

“Food should not be a privilege – but the ability to gather around the dinner table with folks you love certainly is. I’m especially reminded of that this weekend in Minnesota," she said. “In times like these, it’s more important than ever that we find strength in community. So, I want to thank the James Beard Foundation community — and my fellow honorees — for creating this incredible community that is making a difference in the lives of everyday people. It is truly an honor to have a seat at your table. Thank you.

Media awards

Minnesotans were already off to a strong start to the weekend. On Saturday, TPT’s locally produced show “Relish,” hosted by chef Yia Vang, won a James Beard Broadcast Media Award, edging out Bravo’s popular reality show “Top Chef” and public television mainstay Lidia Bastianich’s “Lidia Celebrates America: Changemakers.”

“We’re deeply honored to receive this recognition from the James Beard Foundation,” Brittany Shrimpton, co-producer of “Relish,” said in a statement. “This show is the result of so many people — chefs, storytellers and community members — coming together to celebrate food as a powerful expression of culture and identity. ... To be recognized on a national stage means the world to our team at TPT.”

“Relish” was recognized in the lifestyle visual media category, which “honors excellence in food-centric talk shows and lifestyle programs that explore food or beverage alongside broader societal and cultural themes.”

Shrimpton and Amy Melin launched “Relish” in 2019 to highlight the global influences of Minnesota cuisine. The show began as quick five-minute episodes that streamed online to its current format, full 30-minute episodes that air on TPT’s traditional television station as well as online.

Claire Kelloway of Minneapolis was among a team of writers from Food & Environment Reporting Network and Mother Jones who won in the columns and newsletter category, which recognizes individuals or a group that demonstrate thought-provoking opinions on a food- or drink-related topic.

Kelloway, along with Teresa Cotsirilos and Bridget Huber, wrote a series of articles on the farm bill; Kelloway’s was titled The Farm Bill Hall of Shame: The maddening history of today’s agriculture policy fights.

And Eden Prairie chef and entrepreneur Amelia Moreno-Damgaard was featured in National Geographic Channel’s “World Eats Bread,” which won the docuseries visual media category. Moreno-Damgaard’s episode was “Tortillas in Guatemala” and can be seen on Disney+.

For a complete list of winners, go to jamesbeard.org.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

The James Beard Awards are tonight, and here’s who we’re watching

Gavin Kaysen is named Best Chef Midwest at James Beard awards. Chef/owner of Spoon and Stable and Bellecour won at the "Oscars of the food world." He's the fifth Minnesota chef to win in the category.

Five Twin Cities restaurants and chefs are represented at the prestigious culinary awards.

