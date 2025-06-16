The James Beard Awards are tonight, and here’s who we’re watching

Minnesota is well-represented at tonight’s James Beard Awards, largely considered the Oscars of the food world." The ceremony is held at the Lyric Opera in Chicago starting at 5:30 p.m.
Here’s what you need to know ahead of the event, which we’re covering from Chicago. Follow @stribgoingout for live updates.
How to watch
The event will be livestreamed on Eater’s website and Instagram account. Among the hosts is Minnesotan Andrew Zimmern, whose Intuitive Content production company was nominated for a James Beard media award for “Hope in the Water,” his three-part PBS documentary.
Who’s up for awards?
On the national scene, we have two contenders:
Bûcheron is nominated for Best New Restaurant and will compete against nine other finalists from Denver, Seattle, Houston, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Washington, Winter Park, Fla., New York City and Helena, Mont. The French corner restaurant in Minneapolis’ Kingfield neighborhood is from spouses Jeanie Janas Ritter and chef Adam Ritter.
And Minneapolis natural wine bar Bar Brava is one of only five nominees in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. Owner Dan Rice opened the bar on Washington Avenue in 2019.
Three of the five nominees for Best Chef: Midwest are from the Twin Cities.
This is the third nomination for Diane Moua of Diane’s Place, a morning-through-night restaurant that blends Moua’s pastry and fine-dining experience with a celebration of Hmong dishes she ate growing up. Her other nominations came on the national level for her work as a pastry chef.