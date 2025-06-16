The James Beard Awards are tonight, and here’s who we’re watching

“Food should not be a privilege – but the ability to gather around the dinner table with folks you love certainly is. I’m especially reminded of that this weekend in Minnesota," she said. “In times like these, it’s more important than ever that we find strength in community. So, I want to thank the James Beard Foundation community — and my fellow honorees — for creating this incredible community that is making a difference in the lives of everyday people. It is truly an honor to have a seat at your table. Thank you.