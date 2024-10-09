Meet Minnesota’s champion of Latin American culture and cuisine

People’s palates are becoming more accepting of new things. People’s attitudes toward food are becoming more normalized. When I say normalized, I come from a culture where you eat everything from the head to the tail and everything in between. Another aspect is the explosion of the Latino population, one that is more affluent and more educated than ever before. We are very proud Latinos, and we want to support all these restaurants that are popping out there because they are representing who we are. And we want to go and eat their food, because everybody needs to know about this. But then I see people that are non-Latinos, who are foodies, who are accepting and those who really, really take it to heart. They say, “You know, we all belong in this world.”