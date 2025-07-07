Eat & Drink

New French restaurant will open in St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill this fall

Aubergine is moving into the former Revival space with a restaurant that celebrates Lyonnaise cuisine with Minnesota ingredients.

By Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 7, 2025
Bjorn and Megan Jacobse will open their French restaurant Aubergine this fall in St. Paul's Cathedral Hill neighborhood. (Provided by Aubergine)

As a young child in Lyon, France, Bjorn Jacobse was raised on a very particular diet.

“My mom used to make ratatouille, and she would put it all in the blender and make a purée of eggplant, tomato and summer squash,” something Jacobse’s Norwegian-Minnesotan great-grandmother did not endorse. Luckily, Jacobse’s French side won out, even after moving to south Minneapolis. “It wasn’t until I was old enough to understand, how awesome it was to be eating something like ratatouille as baby food,” he said.

Eggplant will play a starring role — when it’s in season, at least — on the menu at Aubergine, a new French restaurant Jacobse is opening with his wife, Megan Jacobse. The name of the restaurant? It’s the French word for the purple nightshade.

Aubergine is projected to open in November in St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill, in the space formerly occupied by Revival, at 525 Selby Av. The Jacobses’ restaurant will draw heavily from hearty Lyonnaise tradition, but with an emphasis on Minnesota ingredients from local farms, even in the depths of winter.

“Cooking with the seasons is something that I really enjoy doing,” Bjorn said. “The food will be really focused on French technique, paying respects to classic French cooking. Nothing overly complicated, just allowing the quality of the ingredients to shine.”

Bjorn and Megan met a decade ago while working in restaurants in the Twin Cities. At one point, they overlapped at Gavin Kaysen’s restaurant group, Soigné Hospitality; Bjorn cooked at Bellecour in Wayzata, while Megan was assistant general manager at Spoon and Stable.

Aubergine hosted a pop-up in the fall of 2024 at Bucheron in Minneapolis with a menu that included pâté en croûte, roasted marrow and gelee. Aubergine, which means eggplant in French, will open in St. Paul later this year. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Their careers took them as a couple to Portland, Ore., where they experimented on their own future concept with pop-up dinners. They moved back to St. Paul last year to be closer to family — and to launch their own business. They have a 2-year-old son, Hugo.

“We intentionally wanted to move back to a place that we wanted to open a restaurant in,” Megan said. “We always wanted to be focused here on the community and the larger Minnesota system.”

The first couple they reached out to when they moved back was a pair of restaurant industry friends from their days at Bellecour and Spoon: Jeanie Janas Ritter and Adam Ritter, the proprietors of the James Beard Award-winning Bûcheron.

The couples’ paths mirror one another in some ways: Both got their start in Kaysen’s orbit, and they are both establishing restaurants while raising young children and bringing their locally rooted takes on French cuisine to Minnesota.

Bûcheron turned over its kitchen and dining room to Aubergine for the Jacobses’ first Minnesota pop-ups last year.

“I love what they’re doing, because it’s so different than what we do,” Janas Ritter said. “Our style is a little more less-is-more, where their style is a little more more-is-more and big flavors, big portions, rich and fun. And Bjorn is such a talented chef that I really think he deserves a restaurant, and I’m excited to see what he creates in it.”

The Jacobses reconnected with Kaysen and his team, too. “This community is just so supportive,” Megan said. “It just felt like a big hug coming back to the Twin Cities.”

Christian Dean Architecture has redesigned the former fried chicken and barbecue spot where Aubergine will open just before Thanksgiving. They are expanding the kitchen and opening it up into the restaurant, adding a semi-private dining room and an eight-seat bar. Tables in the restaurant will seat 45.

“Initially we were thinking it was going to be a smaller restaurant, but now that we’ve been in the space and the neighborhood really spoke to us, it feels like it’s going to be the perfect size for us,” Megan said.

She is handling front-of-house operations, and will work with a wine director to select classic varietals from unexpected places, such as Santa Barbara cabernet and pinot noir and chardonnay from Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

Bjorn is the chef, and he plans to keep the menu compact with about 15 savory dishes. He will draw from his experiences cooking in another wintry climate at top restaurants in Montreal, as well as his other travels.

Some dishes from his pop-ups offer clues, such as a pastry-encrusted whole fish, Brussels sprouts coated in cream and colorful slices of pâté. And, by next summer, look for eggplant.

“Eggplant is a difficult vegetable in many respects,” Megan said. It’s hard to cook, and “it’s not always the most appealing looking, but it’s so delicious.”

At Aubergine, she said, “we’ll make believers out of eggplant.”

Aubergine is coming to 525 Selby Av., St. Paul, this fall. Follow along on Instagram at @restaurant.aubergine for updates.

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

