New French restaurant will open in St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill this fall

“My mom used to make ratatouille, and she would put it all in the blender and make a purée of eggplant, tomato and summer squash,” something Jacobse’s Norwegian-Minnesotan great-grandmother did not endorse. Luckily, Jacobse’s French side won out, even after moving to south Minneapolis. “It wasn’t until I was old enough to understand, how awesome it was to be eating something like ratatouille as baby food,” he said.