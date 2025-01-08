Hello, 2025: What we’re excited about on the Twin Cities restaurant scene

They’ve been on our can’t-wait list for a few years running, so take this with a grain of salt. But, opening in 2025 — maybe — are restaurants from some stellar Twin Cities talent: Tim McKee, Sameh Wadi and Josh Thoma. McKee is behind the Spanish restaurants that will anchor the delayed West Hotel in the North Loop. McKee confirmed that the project is still in the works, but the timeline is up in the air. Wadi announced in 2024 that he’s looking for a spot to revive his beloved former restaurant Saffron. And Thoma’s name has been attached to a tequila-focused restaurant supposedly coming to the former Alliance Française in the North Loop.