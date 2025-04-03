A mix of bocce, curling and beer: Try feather bowling at Pryes Brewing Co.

On any given Tuesday or Wednesday evening, you can find the Nolos Locos team sipping beers, sharing mini donuts and debating the proper weight of cheese wheels at Pryes Brewing Co. in Minneapolis.
The wooden balls shaped like cheese wheels are the point-scoring projectiles of the game they’ve gathered to play — feather bowling.
The goal of the game is simple. Roll the aforementioned cheese wheel down a roughly 50-foot, concave, artificial turf lane and land it as close as you can to the feather poking out of the ground at the other end. Roll it too far and you’ll end up in the gutter, a place of disappointment and wasted point potential.
“You’ve got to get your touch right,” said Suf Hayes, a Nolos Locos member from the North Loop.
Jeremy Pryes, owner of the brewery, discovered feather bowling at the Cadieux Cafe in Detroit about 12 years ago. He hadn’t yet opened his own brewery and was checking out the cafe’s Belgian beer and mussel soup when he happened upon the game that became a minor obsession.
“[Feather bowling’s] kind of like how beer is. It’s a very social vehicle,” Pryes said.
In the back of that Detroit bar, some old men made a racket while they rolled their cheese wheels across a floor of crushed clay and sawdust.
Pryes said the people of the Cadieux Cafe weren’t keen on sharing the game, so he re-created most of it through pictures he took of their setup and help from a friend to craft the wheels and the lane. Pryes Brewing Co. opened in 2017, and the Pryes Feather Bowling League was established soon afterward.