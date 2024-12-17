Dual-concept restaurant dishes up pizzas and top-shelf steaks in Blaine

Frank Loprete Jr. is heading both kitchens. The chef, who grew up learning to cook from his Italian family and whose résumé includes Woolley’s Steakhouse (now Woolley’s Kitchen + Bar) in Bloomington, says he is excited to specialize in what he knows best. “We just want people to have a quality steak done right when they come here,” he said, adding that the bone-in, dry-aged rib-eye is among the cuts he’s looking forward to serving. “It’s my favorite steak. It’s got the high-fat content. And when it’s dry-aged, it intensifies the flavor while breaking down the muscle fibers.”