Raspberry Island was once home to curling rinks, a Navy training center, even an R.E.M. concert

St. Paul’s Raspberry Island has been reinvented again and again.
In the 1890s, it was a popular spot to take a dip in the Mississippi River in summer and home to curling rinks in winter.
Later, it was the site of a U.S. Navy training base. Its historic boat club housed a series of nightclubs with colorful names: Tugboat Annie’s, Golden Garter, River Serpent.
It became an outdoor concert venue, hosting bands like R.E.M. and Aerosmith before spending a sad stretch of years as a parking lot.
Today, the tiny 2-acre island underneath the Wabasha Street Bridge is a park, planted with ornamental grasses and small oak trees.
On a recent morning, it was filled with visitors snapping photos with their phones. They were there to see an exhibit of fantastical Mexican folk art sculptures called alebrijes. (The giant creatures are staying through Oct. 26.)
But when a young Anthony Thompson made a memorable visit to the island with his family in 1965, it looked very different. It even had a different name: Navy Island.