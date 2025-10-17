Curious Minnesota

Bloomington’s Queen Anne Kiddieland was once a birthday destination

The little amusement park delighted suburban Minnesota kids.

By Erica Pearson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2025 at 11:00AM
Queen Anne Kiddieland holds childhood memories for many who grew up in Bloomington and surrounding suburbs. (Bloomington Historical Society)

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Some lost Minnesota places manage to stay alive in vivid memories decades after they’ve been torn down.

That’s especially true for long-closed theme parks like Excelsior Amusement Park on the shore of Lake Minnetonka and Bloomington’s Queen Anne Kiddieland.

Deb Burk has been thinking about Queen Anne Kiddieland recently — it’s where she first learned to love cotton candy. On weekends in the early 1960s, Burk’s brother drove a pint-sized race car at the small amusement park’s racing track for children.

“I begged our dad every week to drive my brother’s car but I was never allowed to, until one day they had a Powder Puff race for all of the sisters,” she said. “My brother was not happy because I’m sure he figured I would crash, but I actually won the race.”

Burk was about 6 at the time, and still has the little trophy from that “great day,” she said.

She wrote to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project, to ask about the long-gone park. “Where was it located, and are there any photos?” she asked.

Queen Anne Kiddieland was once located just southeast of where Interstate 494 meets Hwy. 100. Back then, the area had a wide open, out-in-the-country feel.

A birthday treat

A couple named Tom and Anne Casey opened Queen Anne Kiddieland in 1951 next door to their Casey’s ice cream shop, said Bloomington Historical Society curator Jean Bellefeuille.

“The big thing was that you would have birthday parties at Queen Anne Kiddieland, and then you would go over to Casey’s and you would get your ice cream,” said Bellefeuille.

Besides its actual race track for kid drivers, Queen Anne Kiddieland had a "Turnpike" ride. (Bloomington Historical Society)

The term “kiddieland” was popular at the time, as new parks sought to appear wholesome to suburban parents and different from the “sleazy” amusement parks where teens hung out, University of Minnesota professor Karal Ann Marling wrote about Queen Anne Kiddieland in a 1990 Hennepin History article.

Related Coverage

“Child-oriented post war families helped to create ‘kiddielands’ to serve their particular needs for clean, safe spots where Mom and Pop could supervise their youngster’s afternoon on a limited number of decorous rides,” Marling wrote.

By 1953, Queen Anne Kiddieland had eight rides, including a miniature train, boats, a merry-go-round and a Ferris wheel, a Minneapolis Tribune columnist wrote after a visit that year. A video from 1958 shared on YouTube shows a little roller coaster and kids in bumper cars, where a sign admonishes, “Positively NO head on collisions.”

The park later added pony rides and a kid race car track for “Lilliputian jalopies,” as the Minneapolis Tribune called them. In 1961, Queen Anne Kiddieland hosted five-state championship races for drivers between the ages of 6 and 15, the newspaper reported at the time.

The paper featured an 11-year-old competitor named Jeannie Tripp, who was in her third year of racing.

The Minneapolis Tribune covered Queen Anne Kiddieland races for drivers ranging in age from 6 to 14 in 1961.

Kid race cars, called “quarter midgets,” have been around since the 1930s. They go about one-quarter as fast as the smallest “midget” race cars for adults and drive on a short 1/20-mile oval track, according to a Car and Driver feature about the sport. (Today, the Minnesota Quarter Midget Racing Association hosts races on Sundays at Elko Speedway’s Little Elko track.)

A piece of Kiddieland in St. Paul

For a time, children also came to Queen Anne Kiddieland hoping to see one of their favorite TV characters.

Roger Awsumb, who played railroad engineer Casey Jones in the Channel 11 show “Lunch with Casey,” would drive the park’s miniature train, Bellefeuille said.

The miniature train at Kiddieland became a popular park fixture. (Bloomington Historical Society)

A St. Louis Park man named Dusty Sauter built the train, a ⅙ scale replica of a real Rock Island Line train called the Twin Star Rocket, in his garage, according to a St. Louis Park Historical Society account.

The little train ran in Powderhorn Park and other places before its stint at Queen Anne Kiddieland. After Sauter died in 1995, his estate donated the little train to the Minnesota Transportation Museum. It ended up at the Jackson Street Roundhouse in St. Paul.

Queen Anne Kiddieland closed in 1967. Later, a 10-story tower called Southgate Office Plaza rose on the old Kiddieland site. The building was demolished in 2023. Since then, the site has been vacant.

The site of the former Southgate Office Plaza sat empty in November 2024. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

If you’d like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Read more Curious Minnesota stories:

Why did the Excelsior Amusement Park on Lake Minnetonka close?

What happened to Camp Snoopy at the Mall of America?

Why did Minneapolis close Nicollet Avenue for a Kmart?

How did Tonka trucks get their start in Minnesota?

about the writer

about the writer

Erica Pearson

Reporter

Erica Pearson is a reporter and editor at the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Curious Minnesota

See More

Curious Minnesota

Bloomington’s Queen Anne Kiddieland was once a birthday destination

card image
Bloomington Historical Society

The little amusement park delighted suburban Minnesota kids.

Curious Minnesota

How a beloved piece of Camp Snoopy ended up at a Ham Lake pumpkin farm

card image

Curious Minnesota

Minneapolis’ Witch’s Hat has a fascinating history. Will it ever reopen to the public?

card image