Bloomington’s Queen Anne Kiddieland was once a birthday destination

Some lost Minnesota places manage to stay alive in vivid memories decades after they’ve been torn down.
That’s especially true for long-closed theme parks like Excelsior Amusement Park on the shore of Lake Minnetonka and Bloomington’s Queen Anne Kiddieland.
Deb Burk has been thinking about Queen Anne Kiddieland recently — it’s where she first learned to love cotton candy. On weekends in the early 1960s, Burk’s brother drove a pint-sized race car at the small amusement park’s racing track for children.
“I begged our dad every week to drive my brother’s car but I was never allowed to, until one day they had a Powder Puff race for all of the sisters,” she said. “My brother was not happy because I’m sure he figured I would crash, but I actually won the race.”
Burk was about 6 at the time, and still has the little trophy from that “great day,” she said.
She wrote to Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project, to ask about the long-gone park. “Where was it located, and are there any photos?” she asked.
Queen Anne Kiddieland was once located just southeast of where Interstate 494 meets Hwy. 100. Back then, the area had a wide open, out-in-the-country feel.