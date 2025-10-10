How a beloved piece of Camp Snoopy ended up at a Ham Lake pumpkin farm

The bowl at Anoka County Farms doesn’t have a direct paper trail back to Camp Snoopy. Still, Anoka County Farms’ owner Jerrit Bromley believes it (along with a couple benches shaped like dog bones and a few other pieces of Peanuts decor) came from the Minnesota mall amusement park, and not from some other Peanuts-branded property. They have been at the pumpkin farm for more than a decade.