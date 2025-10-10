How a beloved piece of Camp Snoopy ended up at a Ham Lake pumpkin farm

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Camp Snoopy lives large in the memories of a certain generation of Minnesotans.
The Peanuts-themed amusement park at the Mall of America has been gone for decades, but many still remember flipping off their shoes to jump in the giant Snoopy inflatable.
They recall swinging high in the air on the kite-eating tree ride.
And they remember that in those days before cellphones were widespread, they would meet up at the red Snoopy dog bowl fountain when it was time to head home.
That giant bowl, as it turns out, ended up at a Minnesota pumpkin farm, where it is enjoying a happy second life as a corn pit.
After Curious Minnesota, the Strib’s reader-powered reporting project, looked into the story of how Camp Snoopy became Nickelodeon Universe, another reader named Chas Strobel reached out.
He wanted to share what he had recently discovered at Anoka County Farms in Ham Lake.