Sam Darnold solidified his worth — ‘wherever that may be’ — as an NFL quarterback

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell declined to call quarterback Sam Darnold’s performance Sunday “validation” for his spring signing when asked after a victory over the Falcons.
Signed as a bridge for this season, the pending free agent threw a season-high 347 yards and five touchdowns Sunday against the Falcons.
However, McConnell said Monday he’d “envisioned a moment like that” in reference to the eruption of cheers Darnold received as he was shown on the big screen in U.S. Bank Stadium as the clock ticked down on a 42-21 victory.
The looming reality, though, is that Darnold, who becomes a free agent at season’s end, might not be wearing purple next year. He stamped his résumé for other teams with his 347-yard, five-touchdown performance.
Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips' phrasing Tuesday talking about Darnold’s value alluded to the open-endedness of Darnold’s future.
"We all know that Sam is gonna be a sought-after type of guy from wherever that may be," Phillips said. “Whatever his future ends up being, I know all of us in this building are gonna be happy for him, no matter where that ends up being. I don’t think he has to worry about that anymore.
“The worry might’ve been, okay, this might be my opportunity to play. He’s past all that. He’s proven the doubters, and he’s proven that he can play in this league.”
The Vikings didn’t pay Kirk Cousins, who they beat Sunday, the big bucks last year knowing they planned to draft a quarterback.
With high hopes for first round pick J.J. McCarthy to recover from knee surgery and possibly step in next season, it might not make financial sense for the Vikings to pay Darnold — unless he leads a Super Bowl run in the next two months.
There’s a walking of the line between keeping things in-the-moment and acknowledging the doors Darnold (on a one-year, $10 million deal) is opening for his future.
“If every single day I’m telling them, ‘Hey, let’s just focus on today, don’t worry about it,’ then it becomes maybe I should focus on more than just today,” O’Connell said Monday.
“That’s how I would handle it if I was him. I just can’t say enough about how Sam’s handled himself, thinking back to the different kind of moments throughout his journey this year and how he’s maximized every single up coming out of what’s been a very successful season, chasing improvement.”
Kickers in high spirits
Rookie kicker Will Reichard made his return from injured reserve Sunday, hitting six extra points but boinking a field goal attempt that Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said came down to a “bad line.”
Both Reichard postgame and Daniels on Tuesday said there was no pain in his first game back.
Daniels said Reichard struggled during his time on injured reserve. But despite hesitancy about the recovery process — Daniels said Reichard feels a similar injury while he was at Alabama wasn’t handled "the best way" — Reichard committed hard to coming back efficiently.
“Will was just angry. Just really upset,” Daniels said, adding Reichard was upset “about the whole situation, just because he loves his teammates so much, and he loves the opportunity to go out and compete at a high level... It’s good he’s back in a good place.”
Parker Romo, who the Vikings signed while Reichard was out and released last week, signed with the Patriots practice squad. Daniels said Romo FaceTimed him Monday to share the news.
“My message to him was just don’t get complacent in this league,” Daniels said. “Go in with the right mindset. Attack each and every day. Make sure you’re preparing the right way just like you did when you were here and you were the guy.”
Round 2 vs. Caleb Williams
The Vikings play host to the Bears for Monday Night Football, marking the second meeting within a month between the two teams.
Last game, Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams mounted an 11-point comeback to send the game to overtime. Minnesota won 30-27.
What did Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores learn about Williams in the matchup?
"He’s very fast. That’s what we all learned," Flores said Tuesday. “Tough guy to tackle, tough guy to get down. He’s got kind of an innate feel for pressure in the pocket and how to avoid or evade it.”
Williams flashed his mobility on several occasions throughout the game, including on a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to wide receiver Keenan Allen. Williams finished the game with 340 yards and two touchdowns on 32-of-47 passing plus an additional, team-leading 33 yards on the ground. The Vikings sacked him three times.
He is now working under the guidance of his offensive coordinator Thomas Brown as his interim head coach. The Bears fired Matt Eberflus following a Thanksgiving day loss to the Lions.
